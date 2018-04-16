The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cold mornings and winter snow are set to be a distant memory this week as temperatures of up to 21C scorch Burton and South Derbyshire.

An "African air plume", estimated to be roughly 1,500 miles wide, will hit the United Kingdom today, with temperatures set to soar.

Forecaster for the Met Office, Charlie Powell, said: "A much warmer week is ahead, in a huge contract to the past week for some.

"North Africa is among the origins of the warm air, which will arrive from the south-east.

"Most of England and Wales will do well, with Scotland also warming up, before a breakdown next week."

The forecast for the rest of April from Friday, April 20 reads for mostly dry and warm weather with plenty of sunshine. There are low risks of heavy thundery showers, warns the Met Office.

This is the full forecast for Burton this week, according to the Met Office:

Monday, April 16 – 14C, cloudy

Tuesday, April 17 – 15C, overcast

Wednesday, April 18 – 20C, sunny intervals

Thursday, April 19 – 21C, sunny day

Friday, April 20 – 18C, sunny day

Saturday, April 21 – 16C, sunny day

Sunday, April 22 – 17C, sunny intervals.

This is the full forecast for Swadlincote this week, according to the Met Office:

Monday, April 16 – 14C, cloudy

Tuesday, April 17 – 15C, cloudy

Wednesday, April 18 – 19C, sunny intervals

Thursday, April 19 – 20C, sunny day

Friday, April 20 – 17C, sunny day

Saturday, April 21 – 16C, sunny day

Sunday, April 22 – 17C, sunny intervals.