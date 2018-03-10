Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been stabbed in separate incidents in two Burton streets within hours of each other this morning.

Staffordshire Police said the first incident was reported at 8.15am today, Saturday, March 10, in Charrington Way, and the second saw officers called to an address in Blackpool Street at 10.40am.

Both men are being treated at Burton's Queen's Hospital for their injuries, which police say are not life-threatening, and officers are currently speaking to two men who are assisting them with their enquiries.

Police sent an investigating officer, forensic officers and local officers to the scenes. They are now considering whether the two incidents are linked or not, but have reassured residents that there "is nobody outstanding that they are concerned about" in connection with the incidents.