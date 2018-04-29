Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Burton town centre's main thoroughfares is to be given a major facelift hailed as a "fantastic project" which will attract new investment from businesses and property owners.

East Staffordshire Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council are moving forward with ambitious plans to significantly regenerate the pedestrianised area of Station Street as part of the Burton Town Regeneration Programme.

The programme, which launched in February 2017, is focused on improving the appeal of Burton to residents, visitors and businesses.

Projects already launched include improvements to the town's memorial, remembrance and abbot's gardens, adapted flows of traffic on Cooper's Square shopping centre car park, the re-timing of traffic lights to reduce congestion on Union Street, and the installation of new contactless car parking payment machines on three of its main car parks along with repairs to artwork situated in and around Burton.

The latest project for Station Street will include the immediate uplift in the attractiveness of spaces for pedestrians in the town centre, including the installation of new paving and public space which will be installed to "create a more modern, welcoming, safe and appropriate identity for the town centre while improving the town centre resident and visitor experience."

The councils have now confirmed the commissioning of Amey Plc and Fira Landscape Architecture and Urban Design to begin preliminary exploration and create draft designs for the future landscape of Station Street.

Councillor Julia Jessel, the borough council's deputy leader for regeneration, said: “I am thrilled to be able to announce these plans to the people and businesses of Burton.

"This fantastic project is something Burton deserves and has needed for a long time. We have been working very hard with partners, including the Chamber of Commerce, to get this project off the ground.

"We want to provide an area in the town centre which can be enjoyed by all and provide the right environment to encourage businesses and property owners to invest in the town. We are hoping to start work in early 2019.

"Moving forward with the project, we need the help and support of residents and local businesses to ensure the final design is right for the town and that, in the future, it continues to look as good as it does when it is first installed."

Staffordshire County Council's economic growth leader Mark Winnington said: "Town centre regeneration is an important part of ensuring the county's economy continues to grow.

"We have been working with East Staffordshire Borough Council to make Burton town centre vibrant so that it continues to attract visitors and businesses.

"We are pleased that this partnership is starting to bear fruit. This ambitious project highlights the importance of Burton as a growth area in Staffordshire and the councils' commitment to improving the town as a place for residents and visitors to live, work and socialise."