The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after personal information of dozens of customers who use Subway sandwich chain were accidentally leaked online.

The error meant a list of 181 orders made by Burton customers to Subway’s delivery website were published online.

It included the full name of each customer, their postcodes and the cost of their orders.

However, it does not include debit or credit card information or when the order was made.

Subway was made aware of the glitch yesterday, Thursday, December 22, and has blamed a third party operator, saying it immediately took took action.

The page is no longer live but was still available online this morning, but should be removed soon, said the sandwich firm.

A spokesman for Subway said it has contacted Google to get the page removed permanently but it may take up to 48 hours before it completely disappears.

Anyone placing orders in the future will not see their details appear online, said a spokesman.

Customers affected are those with the DE13, DE14 and DE15 postcodes.

This includes Burton, Newton Solney, Bretby, Drakelow, Stanton, Barton under Needwood, Alrewas, Tutbury, Kings Bromley, Yoxall, Rolleston on Dove, Tatenhill, Anslow, Fauld, Rangemore, Hoar Cross, Dunstall, Needwood, Newborough, Hanbury, Anslow Gate and Branston.

A spokesman for Subway said: "We have been made aware that a limited number of local Subway shop’s ordering websites have been affected by a breach at a third party operator. Upon learning of this, we immediately had the pages taken down.

"Protecting customers’ information is a top priority and we have launched an investigation so that we can take appropriate action."