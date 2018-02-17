The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stats gathered from bets made through Lottoland have revealed the luckiest towns, cities, names and age groups across the UK - but where do Burton and Swadlincote rank on the list?

Betting company Lottoland has assessed all the names, ages and locations of its punters to try and reveal the common features shared by winners and losers.

If you are called Barry or Claire, are over the age of 60 and are from Thornton Heath in London then you are statistically one of the luckiest people in the UK.

Meanwhile, if you are called Garry or Rebecca, are aged between 41 and 45 and live in Clitheroe in Lancashire, then you'll have a hard time finding some betting luck.

The top five luckiest names are Barry, Steve, Michael, Mike and Adam, while the unluckiest are Rebecca, Edward, Ashley, Dominic and Garry.

Men win on average 17.40 per cent of their bets, while women win 16.06 per cent - so it is Barry, aged 60, from Thornton Heath who is the UK's luckiest person.

Topping the luckiest cities are Bristol, Brighton and Nottingham, with the least lucky being Belfast, followed by Birmingham and Cambridge.

Burton is ranked 213 out of 634 towns and cities - with one being the most lucky - and Swadlincote comes in at 328.

The win/loss ratio in Burton is 18 per cent while in Swadlincote it is 16 per cent.

Out of 4,134 bets placed in Burton 749 were wins, and out of 2,466 placed in Swadlincote, 417 bore fruit.

Lottoland is an online site that lets punters bet on any lottery, wherever it is around the world.