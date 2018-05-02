Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East Staffordshire Councillor Syed Hussain has taken to the streets of Stapenhill in his continuing campaign to crackdown on roadside flooding across the Burton area.

Counciilor Hussain, Labour representative for Anglesey, has been overseeing the clearing of drains in the town since being elected in May 2017 with a pledge to ease local flooding problems.

Clearing work has already been undertaken last August in Uxbridge Street and Anglesey Road, which Mr Hussain claimed became "like a lake" whenever it rained heavily due to blocked drains.

And on Thursday March 1, the Labour counciillor tackled Arctic temperatures as low as -6C to supervise further work along Branston Road at a time when the town was gripped by the 'Beast from the East.'

The father-of-three, who lives in the Anglesey ward, took to the streets once again on the morning of Thursday, April 26.

On this occasion he targeted Heath Road, Hill Street, Main Street and Rosliston Road, all in Stapenhill.

Councillor Hussain said: "As we can see, the co-operation from our residents is really inspiring and we are making good progress, so far we haven't missed a single grid, we are getting there.

"It was an excellent co-operation and help and assistance from every corner including my borough council, highway officials, especially Sam Griffiths and other frontline services.

"They are working really hard to help us out and when it comes to local issues, I always put my politics aside and I want these things sorted.

"I am really privileged, honoured and glad that the area and division that I live in are that I represent."

A large Staffordshire County Council pumping machine, working in conjunction with consulting and infrastructure firm Amey, made its way along the roads, clearing out the drains.

This involved a team of five workers, alongside Councillor Hussain.

Grateful residents praised the work, with Stuart Bodfrey, who lives in Stapenhill saying: "I'm just grateful to see the work being done. It really does build up these drains, and you can't get it out."

Richard Craven, who has lived in Main Street since 1981, added: "I appreciate there's a lot of manholes to cover, and after Syed got elected in he really started sorting it.

"There really are bigger problems in the world, but hopefully this will now be one less one."

Councillor Hussain was full of praise for the workers dedicating their time to fill the road, after he had personally delivered letters to residents, asking them to move their vehicles out of the way of drains so the systems could be accessed.

Councillor Hussain added: "It is with immense pleasure that we can do something really good and we are all in together and we have a good team to help them around.

"We have so many things to do, but this is really good progress and this is a continuing effort towards action against roadside flooding.

"I'm a firm believer that if I get the opportunity and support from local authorities we can really make a huge difference in the whole community."