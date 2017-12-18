The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 11-year-old boy is celebrating with the rest of his Burton rowing team after taking home gold, silver and bronze at a the UK's biggest indoor rowing competition.

Sixteen athletes from Trent Rowing Club travelled to London to compete at the British Rowing Indoor Championships alongside former professional road and track racing cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The event was staged at the National Velodrome in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It is the only competition hosted by British Rowing that uses rowing machines instead of boats.

The club, based in Stapenhill Road, got off to a great start with Alison Sutherland who competed in the 55-59 ladies 2,000 metre event.

Having had a good start, Alison was heading for silver but was beaten by 4 seconds by Upper Thames Rowing Club in a time of 7m50s.

Throughout the morning many of the Trent athletes achieved personal bests in their individual events.

Early afternoon saw Sir Bradley line up in the Men's A final alongside many of the GB Squad, and despite a fundamental error on his own part, he still managed to complete the 2,000m in a very respectable time of 6m22s.

Trent's youngest competitor, Herbie Allen, aged 11, was up against 22 other year-seven boys in a two-minute time trial.

Herbie got off to a good start and by the one minute marker had moved into fourth.

Over the final minute the Trent sculler was neck and neck with the Bishopsgate School Boat Club sculler fighting for the bronze medal position.

In the very closing stages of the race Allen managed to pull away, and crossed the line 11m ahead, taking the bronze medal for the Trent Team.

Late afternoon saw Alison Sutherland return to the race floor for her second event of the day, this time competing over a shorter 500m course.

Leading from the start, Alison took the gold medal in a time of 1 minute 42 seconds, pushing the Upper Thames Rowing Club lady into silver position, and Peterborough City Rowing Club took the bronze.

This year's championships attracted a record entry and is the first time that the local Trent Club has ever won a medal at the event in its 154 year history.

Anyone or any organisation interested in trying the sport of rowing and aged between 11 and 89 can contact Trent Rowing Club and book a free trial session on 07808 097014 or visit the website trentrc.org.