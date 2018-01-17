The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager accused of attempting to groom a girl under the age of 16 is next set to appear before a crown court judge.

Iosua Mateiciuc, of Moor Street, Burton, has been charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following alleged grooming.

He also faces a charge of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

The 19-year-old appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court, in Wolverhampton Road, Cannock, on Saturday, January 13, where Mateiciuc was remanded in custody by magistrates until he is next due to appear before a court.

He will next appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, February 9, where he is expected to enter a plea to the charges he faces.