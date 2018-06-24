A four-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Burton.
Traffic information company Inrix reported that the incident happened on the A5131 Derby Street southbound near Albert Street and Lidl.
Staffordshire Police were called to the scene at 4pm on Sunday and traffic became heavy as officers deal with the incident.
The boy is believed to have suffered minor injuries but was taken to Derby Royal Hospital for checks. It is not yet known how the incident occured.
Commuters were met with heavy traffic on Derby Street and Albert Street which was not helped by congestion around the town caused by the Burton Bridge closure.
Traffic coping well, according to reports
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that traffic is busy but coping well near to the incident scene.
Motorists warned of delays on Albert Street
Traffic information website Inrix is still reporting there is still heavy traffic near Albert Street, Burton.
Here's what police are saying
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said:
We had reports of a child that had been hit by a vehicle in Burton.
Calls came in just before 15:57. The boy is been believed to have minor injuries but was taken to Derby Royal Hospital.
Traffic builds along Derby Street
The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.