A four-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Burton.

Traffic information company Inrix reported that the incident happened on the A5131 Derby Street southbound near Albert Street and Lidl.

Staffordshire Police were called to the scene at 4pm on Sunday and traffic became heavy as officers deal with the incident.

The boy is believed to have suffered minor injuries but was taken to Derby Royal Hospital for checks. It is not yet known how the incident occured.

Commuters were met with heavy traffic on Derby Street and Albert Street which was not helped by congestion around the town caused by the Burton Bridge closure.

You can follow our updates on how we reported this live incident below.