A 30-tonne fermentation drum caused traffic chaos on Burton roads today as it was transported out of town as part of a brewery giant’s £100 million investment programme.

Molson Coors is relocating an enormous metal fermentation vessel from the Burton factory, in Station Street, to its sister site in North Yorkshire.

Its sheer size meant a police escort was required as it navigated the roads through Burton.

It comes six months after three new fermentation vessels destined for the Burton factory were squeezed through town, bringing the roads to a standstill and closing part of the A38.

These vessels are now in place and an existing vessel is now on its way to the Tadcaster factory, in North Yorkshire.

A Molson Coors spokesman said: "We are proud of the fact that recent investment and improved efficiencies at our Burton brewery have allowed us to increase our brewing capability at the site.

"As a result, we are relocating a fermentation vessel from our Burton brewery to our Tadcaster brewery today, on Thursday, December, and Friday, December 22.

"To keep congestion to a minimum, the fermentation vessel will be transported between 11am and 4.30pm then stopping and resuming its journey from 9.30pm to 7.30am the following day. The vessels will be parked up in a specialist abnormal-load parking bay in north Derbyshire.

"The relocation of this fermentation vessel to Tadcaster brewery is part of our ongoing investment in our UK brewery network, and will increase Tadcaster’s brewing capacity further, enabling us to secure a sustainable brewing future in the town.

"Finally, by relocating an existing vessel rather than commissioning a new one we are able to keep our carbon footprint to a minimum, ensuring our beer print remains positive."

The 30-tonne vessel measures 20m and is in a tank where brewers store wort and yeast to ferment, in order to produce beer.

The new vessels arrived in Burton on June 6 after being transported the wrong way up the A38 leading to the carriageway between Egginton and Claymills being closed.

When the fermentation vessels were craned into position the next step was to connect and commission them which took around six weeks to complete. This included integrating all pipework, access walkways and services.

Each vessel then underwent rigorous quality checks, including filling and emptying them several times before being signed off for production.

Capable of holding 400,000 litres, equivalent to 840,000 pints, the vessels are a vital part of Molson Coors' £100 million investment in the Burton brewery site and help secure the town's cherished status as the home of brewing in the UK.

Over the past five years, the Burton brewery has undergone transformational change which has brought several sustainability initiatives, including:

A new 'energy centre' to support Molson Coors' global ambition of reducing energy usage by 25 per cent by 2020

A new bottling line which has increased volume capacity and enabled packaging innovation