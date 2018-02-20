Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swimmers of all ages at Meadowside Leisure Centre in Burton are being urged to take the plunge and help raise funds for two of the largest cancer charities in the country.

The fund-raising initiative is part of the national 'Swimathon' event taking place across three days from Friday, April 27 to Sunday, April 29.

Participants are being challenged to complete individual lengths of 400 metres, 1.5 kilometres, 2.5 kilometres and 5 kilometres, or team distances of 1.5 kilometres or 5 kilometres whilst attracting sponsorship for each attempt.

The national Swimathon event began in 1988, with more than 700,000 participants in around 1,000 different pools up and down the country, raising more than £48 million for various charities.

Both Meadowside Leisure Centre, in High Street, Burton and Uttoxeter Leisure Centre, in Oldfields Road, Uttoxeter will be hosting the swim in Staffordshire in April.

President of Swimathon and winner of an Olympic gold medal at the 1980 Moscow games, Duncan Goodhew said: "It has been a real joy to see Swimathon develop into the great event it is today, and raise so much money for so many worthwhile charities.

"Swimathon really gives people a chance to get active with friends and family, whilst doing some good at the same time.

"I am so proud that Swimathon gives so many people the chance to enjoy the water."

During this year's Swimathon, the official charity partners will be leading cancer organisations, Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Marie Curie helps people living with terminal illness and their family to make the most of the time they have left to spend together.

Lynn Wood, fund-raising manager for Marie Curie in the West Midlands, said: "Since Marie Curie first became a partner of Swimathon we have recruited over 150,000 swimmers and raised £12 million.

"This has enabled us to provide care and support to more people living with any terminal illness such as dementia, motor neurone disease or Parkinson's disease - at the time when they need it most.

"We're hoping people across Staffordshire are as excited as us about this year's Swimathon and will join us by taking the plunge and signing up for what will be another great challenge."

Cancer Research UK is one of the world’s leading charities devoted to saving lives through research, supporting health professionals in their efforts to diagnose, treat and prevent the disease.

Jane Redman, spokesman for Cancer Research UK for Staffordshire, added: "Everyone can get involved in Swimathon, whether you are the next Duncan Goodhew or a complete landlubber.

"We are encouraging as many people to sign up as possible.

"Swimming is a great way to keep active, which can help reduce the risk of three different types of cancer, heart disease and strokes.

"And being more active can help people maintain a healthy weight, which in turn can help reduce the risk of 13 different types of cancer."

Anybody looking for any more information about the scheme or who wants to sign up can visit the dedicated Swimathon website online at www.Swimathon.org.