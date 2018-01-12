The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A committed vegan is hoping to persuade Burton residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle following their new year splurges.

Tim Brooks is getting behind Veganuary, a month-long campaign promoting veganism.

He will be running his Absolutely Vegan stall in Burton Market Hall on Saturdays, January 13 and 27.

Tim said: "Veganism is varied and nutritious and you don’t miss out on much nowadays.

"Vegan cheeses, chocolate, plant milks and meat alternatives, which look and taste like the real thing are available nationwide.

"Veganism is constantly growing and is attracting more people due to its many health benefits and ethical qualities.

"Many abandon animal products in a bid to be more ethical or as a result of health issues where they are forced to give up dairy products.

"In fact, health is the second-biggest reason people go vegan, as cutting out meats and dairy can lower cholesterol, blood pressure and reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease."

The stall sells homemade vegan cakes, pies, burgers, confectionery and groceries which cannot typically be found in Burton shops.

Tim believes it will be handy for Burton vegans and attract others considering a change in diet.

Beyond January, he will continue to run his stall and take part in vegan events around the Midlands.

Veganuary is a worldwide campaign to highlight the vegan way of life.

It aims to encourage people to try veganism in the hope they will adopt the diet permanently.

More information about Tim’s vegan venture is available by visiting Absolutely Vegan on Facebook.

Here are some of the best vegan recipes to get you inspired for the new year:

Vegan Cottage Pie:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 red onion

1 large carrot

2 sticks celery

3 garlic cloves, 2 finely sliced, 1 crushed

1 tbsp fresh rosemary

1 tbsp tomato purée

250g chestnut mushrooms, quartered

15g dried mushrooms, rehydrated in 150ml water

1 tbsp plain flour

300ml vegetable stock, made with ½ stock cube

400g chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 x 410g tinned lentils, drained

400g baking potatoes, sliced very thinly

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. In a large pan, heat 1 tbsp oil over a medium heat and sweat the onion, carrot and celery for 10 minutes until very soft and starting to caramelise. Add the sliced garlic and rosemary and continue to cook for 1 minute before adding the tomato purée. Cook for 2-3 minutes Add the fresh and dried mushrooms to the pan with the flour, reserving the liquid. Fry for 2-3 minutes, then add the mushroom liquid, stock, tinned tomatoes and balsamic. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until the liquid is starting to reduce. Add the lentils and continue to simmer for 10 minutes, or until the sauce is thick and glossy. Blanch the potatoes for 4-5 minutes, until just tender. Transfer the lentils to a large pie dish. Arrange the potatoes on top so they overlap in circles. Mix the crushed garlic with the remaining oil and brush over the potato. Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes or until the potatoes are crisp and golden.

Almond milk alfredo pasta with mushrooms:

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

2 banana shallots, finely diced

3 tbsp plain flour

600ml unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp fresh nutmeg

2 x 200g speciality mushrooms, sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp thyme leaves, finely chopped

350g Freefrom spaghetti

15g parsley, roughly chopped

25g flaked almonds, toasted

Method:

Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large saucepan. Add the diced shallot and cook for 5 minutes. Add the flour and stir until a paste forms, then cook for a further 2 minutes. Gradually add the almond milk and stir until smooth, then add the garlic powder, nutmeg and some seasoning and simmer over a medium heat until thickened. Heat the remaining 1 tbsp olive oil in a wide pan over a high heat and add the mushrooms. Cook for 6-7 minutes until golden brown and softened. Add the crushed garlic and thyme and cook for a further 2 minutes, then add this to the almond milk sauce and season to taste. Remove the sauce from the heat and cover to keep it warm. Cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the packet. Scoop out two ladles of cooking water then drain the rest. Stir the pasta through the mushroom sauce with the parsley and add some of the cooking water to loosen it. Divide between 4 plates and top with the toasted almonds to serve.

Recipes from Sainsbury's.