A new video link system to allow witnesses and victims from Burton to give evidence during court cases without having to attend in person has been launched.

Burton Magistrates’ Court closed controversially in 2016 and having access to a video link system was listed as one of the reasons that led the Ministry of Justice to shut it, saying it was underused.

Before it closed, the historic listed Horninglow Street courthouse, the Government body said victims and witnesses would not be forced to travel to alternative courts, in Derby and Cannock. Instead, they would be able to give evidence via a video link.

It means they will also be able to be cross-examined without having to enter the courtroom or court building via the live video link.

The video link base is in Burton and it is hoped it will help reduce the anxiety, trauma and stress many people experience when going to court, law bosses say. The exact location of the base is not being given out due to the sensitive nature of what it will be used for.

The new remote video link has been made possible through funding from Staffordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis.

He said: “I have been working with the courts and support services to address the distress which victims face when giving evidence. This new facility is another step towards ensuring that victims and witnesses are truly at the heart of the criminal justice system.”

On opening the facility, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Arnold said: “Victims have already made a brave step in coming forward so it’s crucial that the criminal justice system supports them, does not cause them more distress. This new video link will be a lifeline to vulnerable people who understandably don’t want to face the ordeal of a courtroom, in a way that makes them feel secure.”

Also at the opening of the new facility were the Mayor of East Staffordshire Councillor Simon Gaskin, the Lord-Lieutenant Ian Dudson and the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Humphrey Scott-Moncrieff.

The remote video link is one of several special measures available to vulnerable witnesses and also includes the option of giving their evidence from behind a screen, via video link from a different part of the court or now via remote video link not within the court building.

Users of the facility will be met at the venue by an usher from the crown court who will sit with them in the room while they give evidence. The live link will enable barristers across the country to cross exam the witness and jurors will be able to clearly see the witness on a screen.

A separate area has been created within the remote video link suite for family and carers who accompany witnesses.

The project has been developed through successful partnerships developed between the office of the police and crime commissioner, Staffordshire Police, Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service and the Crown Prosecution Service.