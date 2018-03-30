Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A picturesque area of Burton which has become a hotspot for litter is about to get a spring clean as a group of volunteers join forces.

The Washlands, in the centre of town around the River Trent, hit the headlines due to the sheer volume of litter which is dumped there.

It came after John Anderson, chairman of Outwoods Parish Council, called for something to be done as rubbish was ending up in a drainage ditch and being taken to the River Trent.

Large amounts of litter, including black bags full of rubbish, have been found near Watson Street.

He said he regularly saw shopping trolleys and "all sorts of general litter" at the Watson Street end of the Washlands as he called for the area to be cleaned up to be made in to an area to be proud of.

And readers took to the Burton Mail's Facebook page to join the call. Henry Northcott said: "It's most of The Washlands, wherever there are paths. It is especially bad along either side of the Ferry Bridge. Perhaps the council could put in some bins?"

Simon Jeffery said: "The whole town's a mess." and James Stan Stanley said: "I hate to see this."

However, there is some good news as a group of volunteers are already preparing to give the Washlands a spring clean on Sunday, April 22, with everyone meeting in The Washlands car park, which can be accessed through Watson Street, at 10.30am. This also coincides with Earth Day.

So far around 20 people have volunteered to help out but anyone who is interested in helping to transform the town can just turn up on the day to get involved.

Derek Wainwright, who is part of the clean-up operation, said: "It is a bit of a coincidence when I saw the story as a number of us have seen the litter in The Washlands and other places around the town and have decided to pull together with other volunteers to do a spring clean around The Washlands.

"We have 20 volunteers so far if everyone turns up. It started off with a few people I know through Burton Albion saying something needed to be done and then we started arranging it through Twitter.

"We have been in touch with the environment team at East Staffordshire Borough Council and they have provided us with bags and gloves for the clean up.

"They have been very helpful and now we are looking at getting other local supermarkets and businesses involved."

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council has previously said that this area features on the regular schedules of works with litter picks and sweeping taking place.

Anyone with concerns regarding litter and fly tipping can contact the authority on 01283 508506 or email enforcement@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behaviour about plastics.

It comes in response to "poisoning and injuring marine life to disrupting human hormones" with the littering of beaches and landscapes, clogging waste streams and landfills and the exponential growth of plastics.

Earth Day will be held on Sunday, April 22.

It is organised by the Earth Day Network with a mission to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

Growing out of the first Earth Day, Earth Day Network is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 50,000 partners in nearly 195 countries to build environmental democracy.

The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970.