Burton is in for a frosty few days according to weather forecasters who have issued warnings of snow and ice.

As Storm Caroline is expected to batter the north, the Met Office has issued a weather warning for our town and surrounding area. It is in place from the early hours of Friday morning until 6pm on Saturday so we have produced an hour-by-hour guide to the weather over the next few days.

A Met Office spokesman said: "During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK.

"Between two and five centimetres of snow is likely fairly widely, with 10-20cm in places, mainly northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the northwest Midlands. Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight.

"Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel."

The weather in Burton is expected to take a turn for the worse during the rush hour this evening.

Here's your hour-by-hour guide to the weather from 5pm - according to the Met Office.

5pm - Heavy showers

6pm - Heavy showers

7pm - Light showers

8pm - Heavy showers

9pm - Heavy showers

10pm - Light showers

11pm - Sleet shower

This is the hour-by-hour guide for Friday in Burton - according to the Met Office.

12am - Sleet and showers

1 am - Heavy snow

2am - Light snow

3am - Light snow

4am - Light snow

5am - Cloudy

6am - Cloudy

7am - Cloudy

8am - Light snow

9am - 3pm Sunny intervals

Between 4pm and midnight temperatures will drop to zero and it will feel much colder.

The Met Office is warning that people in Burton can expect ice and possibly snow on Saturday.

12am - Sub-zero temperatures

3am - Freezing temperatures

6am - Light snow or showers

9am - Freezing temperatures

12pm - Sunny intervals

3pm - Sunny

6pm - Cloudy

9pm - Cloudy

So here's everything you need to know about Storm Caroline, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Storm Caroline sweeps in due to a deep trough of low pressure

The area of low pressure will become situated to the north-west of the country and deepen as it moves eastwards.

Winds will also strengthen to gales along the south and west coasts bringing persistent rain to many parts of the country.

The Met Office said: "Areas of high and low pressure are caused by ascending and descending air. As air warms, it ascends leading to low pressure at the surface. As air cools, it descends leading to high pressure at the surface."

In general, low pressure leads to unsettled weather conditions and high pressure leads to settled weather conditions.

Storm Caroline is expected to hit on Friday

The Yellow warning is in place for northern Scotland from Thursday and for the entire western coast of the UK from Friday through to 6pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Snow showers are expected to become increasingly frequent over northern Scotland late on Thursday and are expected across many other parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England on Friday.

"The heaviest and most frequent of the snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and for train services. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces."

Wind speeds could reach up to 70mph

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds in much of northern Scotland from 8am on Thursday until 11.55pm.

The warning said: “Gusts of 60-70 mph are expected quite widely, with gusts to 80 mph possible near north facing mainland coasts and across the Isles.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.”

It is the third storm to be named in the Met Office's alphabetical system

Storm Caroline will be the third officially named storm of the season after Storm Aileen in September and Storm Brian in October.

Aileen was the first storm of the season, and it is a female name as the gender of the first storm alternates each year and follows Angus in the 2016-17 season.

Surveys conducted after named storms in 2016/17 have shown further increases in awareness and action taken in response to people hearing of a named storm.

Storm Doris for example achieved an 89% awareness score with 94% of those responders finding the severe weather warning useful.

82% of people that took action ahead of Storm Doris felt they were right to do so.