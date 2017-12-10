Welcome to the our live snow blog where you'll find all the latest information on travel disruption, news and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Burton Mail photographer helps push a car in the snow AND videos it too!
Burton Mail photographer Simon Deacon went beyond the call of duty this morning when he helped push a car stuck on an icy road in Winshill. Simon lent a hand to shift the car on a snowy road - and videoed the rescue with the other! Well done Simon and be careful out there! Watch here:
Latest on flights to and from East Midlands Airport
East Midlands Airport tweeted this message to those heading for the sun
The latest weather forecast
A band of heavy snow has paralysed parts of central Britain with motorway restrictions and flights suspended.
Falls started at around 3am on Sunday as a front moving east from the Atlantic crashed into a blast of bitter Polar air that had edged across the UK.
A covering of up to 20cms (8ins) is predicted in the Midlands with snow falling for much of the day.
East Midlands Airport and Birmingham Airport announced this morning they had suspended flights to allow the runways to be cleared, while a jackknifed lorry has closed the A50 near Sudbury and Uttoxeter.
The bad weather will continue moving north-eastwards throughout Sunday with large snowfalls expected on the Pennines. There is a risk of snow also falling in the north-west and north-east of England and Northern Ireland.
Strong winds in areas of the Midlands and south of England are adding to problems for drivers and police have urged people to only travel if necessary with gusts of 85mph.
The snow should become more patchy during the day and will turn to rain in some places before more falls tonight.
Another bout of bad weather is forecast for Monday when the effects of a low pressure system move across the south of the UK from France. However it should eventually turn drier from the west and get slightly milder by midweek. But another blast of icy air is forecast to sweep across Britain by next weekend.
Forecaster Amy Hodgson, of The Weather Channel, said: “An area of low pressure will move across the British Isles on Sunday bringing heavy snowfall to central Ireland, Wales, northern and central England.
“Up to 20cm (8ins) likely for central England. Overnight on Sunday into Monday, the next area of low pressure will move in. Some further snow is likely across Wales and central England.”
Drivers stuck for two hours on A50 near Uttoxeter
Some drivers have been stranded for up to two hours on the A50 after a lorry jackknifed in the snow.
A recovery team is en-route to remove the vehicle from the carriageway - but this could take hours, according to traffic information service Inrix.
The eastbound carriageway remains blocked and frustrated motorists are stuck in long tailbacks.
It is expected to take some time to recover the HGV due to the treacherous conditions.
Severe weather warning from Highways England
Road users in the North of England and Midlands are being advised to check the weather forecast and road conditions before travelling today, Sunday 10 December as significant levels of snow are forecast and Highways England has issued a severe weather warning.
Highways England is working closely with the Met Office monitoring the latest weather conditions with snow expected to affect the road network during Sunday.”
‘Do not call police if you see people throwing snowballs’
Derbyshire police have asked people not to call 999 for minor weather-related issues such as people throwing snowballs or to ask for your road to be gritted.
The force held a meeting with other emergency services in the area this morning to prepare for the bad weather.
A spokesman said: “Council gritting teams have been out around the clock treating primary routes in Derbyshire and that will continue today.
“Please remember, you should not call either the emergency services or your council to ask for your road to be gritted. There is also no reason to call police if you see people throwing snowballs.
“This morning, police have chaired another meeting with fire and rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service, county and city council emergency planners and highways departments, staff from the hospitals, and mountain rescue volunteers.
“We are confident that the plans we have in place are sufficient to maintain the services we all provide, and keeping people safe during the bad weather expected is our combined goal.
“We will be constantly monitoring the situation as the snow heads north from the south-west of the county, and will post updates as and when necessary.”
Heavy snow still falling in Burton
Picture taken by Alex Cantrill-Jones from ACJ Media in Princess Way
Trains are running on schedule
Trains seem to be running on schedule today - despite the heavy snow.
Services on CrossCountry routes may be affected by strike action.
Runway at East Midlands Airport still closed
East Midlands Airport has closed its runway due to the snowfall.
The airport tweeted to say the runway would be shut until noon, when an inspection would take place.
Several flights have been delayed or cancelled.
The tweet read: “The current snowfall has caused disruption to airport operations.
“The runway has been temp closed until midday when a further inspection will take place.
“A number of outbound and inbound flights have been delayed. Please check with your airline before travelling to the airport.”
The 12.15pm flight to Amsterdam has been cancelled, while the 9.35am flight to Limoges and 10.20am flights to Lanzarote are not expected to be updated until at least midday.
Anyone travelling in or out of East Midlands Airport should check with their airline before leaving home or resort hotel.
Derbyshire police are also urging people to “avoid unnecessary journeys”
Derbyshire police are urging people to “avoid unnecessary journeys” today as snow has arrived in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.
The force asked people to “refrain from travelling altogether” if possible during the bad weather.
Officers issued a series of safety tips to those who choose to drive in the treacherous conditions.
A spokesman said: “If you do need to head somewhere, make sure you plan ahead, leave plenty of extra time to get there, and take an emergency kit with you in case you become stranded or your vehicle breaks down.
“This should include: an ice scraper and de-icer, a torch, warm clothes and a blanket, a pair of boots or wellies, a first aid kit, battery powered jump leads, a shovel, and food and drink. Take a map or sat-nav in case you need to take an unexpected detour.
“Pack these in your car before making a journey, so you have them readily to hand should you need them.
“Drivers should also make sure the anti-freeze is topped up, and that your tyres are inflated to the recommended pressure and you have sufficient tread of at least 3mm. This will help keep you moving if you do need to make a trip.”
He added: “Snow chains and snow socks are available from major high street car accessory shops, and again these will give you extra traction while driving in winter conditions.
“Another piece of critical advice is to keep your mobile phone fully charged up. Let someone know where and when you are travelling, call them when you’re setting off and let them know when you’ve arrived.
“If you become stranded and need help, call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
“Finally, please stay safe. It’s going to be a cold one.”
All roads are currently open - but snow ploughs are on standby
All roads are currently open and gritting teams with snow ploughs are patrolling the network, Derbyshire County Council said.
A spokesman for the council said: “All roads are currently open and gritting teams are patrolling main roads and treating where necessary.
“All gritters have been fitted with snow ploughs and farmers are on standby to help to clear roads across the county where necessary.
“The snow is expected to become heavier during the morning. The Met Office amber warning remains in place for up to 10cm of snow across the county.
“An update received overnight from the Met Office said the expected 15 to 20cm over high ground is now looking unlikely to occur.
“However, the anticipated snow is still expected to cause some disruption and residents are advised, if possible, not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
“Gritting teams will be active from all county depots around the clock.”
Jackknifed lorry blocks A50
A lorry has jackknifed on the A50 near Uttoxeter Racecourse, partially blocking both carriageways.
The incident took place near Sudbury between junction seven for the A515/Derby Road (Cubley) and the A518 near the roundabout for the racecourse.
Traffic information website Inrix says the lorry has slid and requires recovery.
The road is partially blocked but is “passable with care”, a spokesman said.
AA has said that drivers should avoid travelling unless the journey is vital
The AA has advised drivers not to travel unless your journey is vital. The snow is expected to continue until noon.
Lots of your lovely snow pictures coming in
Here’s a picture of the snow looking glorious a in Church Gresley garden. Do send your pictures in to the Burton Mail Facebook page.
Calke Abbey has closed for the day
Calke Abbey made this announcement this morning: “Please be aware that due to the snowy conditions the Calke Abbey Estate is closed today. Please continue to check online for updates. Thank you”
Snow should last until around noon
Heavy snow is falling across all of Derbyshire and Staffordshire with temperatures expected to feel like -5C by 10am . There is 2-3 inches of snow in many areas already.
But forecasters are now saying that heavy snow is not expected to continue past noon when they had previously thought it would continue into the afternoon.
The Met Office had already revised its forecast for Monday, saying that an area of low pressure in parts of France meant the storm was further south and east than expected.
This is the scene in Church Gresley this morning
Airports closed
East Midlands and Birmingham airports are closed this morning so staff can clear the runways. Incoming flights are being diverted to Luton and Gatwick.
Heavy snow is falling in the Burton area
You may have noticed there is heavy snow in Burton. Stay safe out there are keep updated with this snow blog. The Met Office is predicting the snow is going to continue until noon today. Here’s a photo of the snow in Uttox.