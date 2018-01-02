The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hold on to your hats - Storm Eleanor is about to arrive in Burton and South Derbyshire.

Originally forecasters at the Met Office thought the weather pattern would hit the Midlands on Wednesday.

But a yellow alert over winds has now been brought into force from 6pm today.

People are being warned to batten down the hatches as winds of 80mph will be battering parts of the UK. In Burton, the forecast is currently for winds of up to 47mph which is a "strong gale". That can cause slight structural damage to buildings.

On the UK picture, a Met Office chief forecaster said: "A swathe of strengthening winds is expected to affect England and Wales, arriving in the west initially before pushing eastwards during the early hours of Wednesday.

"Particularly strong and gusty winds could be associated with heavy, blustery showers on Wednesday.

"Gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely quite widely within the warning area, whilst gusts of 70 to 80mph may affect exposed coastal areas in the west and south."

Storm Eleanor was officially named by Met Eireann in the Republic of Ireland on Monday night and the UK Met Office said: "Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland on Tuesday evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through to Wednesday."

Hour by hour forecast for Burton during the yellow warning:

Tuesday, January 2

6pm: Overcast, 8C, up to 24mph gusts (weather warning comes into force)

7pm: Heavy rain, 7C, 24mph

8pm: Heavy rain, 7C, 28mph

9pm: Heavy rain, 8C, 40mph

10pm: Heavy rain, 10C, 38mph

11pm: Light shower, 10C, 39mph

Wednesday, January 3

12 midnight: Light shower, 9C, 45mph

1am: Cloudy, 7C, 44mph

2am: Light shower, 6C, 46mph wind

3am: Partly cloudy, 6C, 44mph

4am:Light shower, 6C, 45mph

5am: Partly cloudy, 6C, 46mph

6am: Cloudy, 6C, 47mph

7am: Light shower, 6C, 46mph

8am: Heavy shower, 6C, 47mph

9am: Sunny intervals, 7C, 46mph

10am: Sunny, 7C, 47mph

11am: Light shower, 7C, 45mph

12 noon: Heavy shower, 8C, 43mph

1pm: Light shower, 8C, 42mph

2pm: Heavy shower, 7C, 40mph

3pm: Light shower, 7C, 37mph

4pm: Cloudy, 7C, 35mph

5pm: Cloudy, 7C, 33mph

6pm: Partly cloudy, 7C, 32mph (weather warning ends)