A 70-year-old Burton woman is celebrating after becoming the face of a national hair care brand.

Jo Cameron, of Dalebrook Road, said it was an "unbelievable dream" to be picked as the face of White Hot Hair, a hair care range specifically targeted at women with white and grey hair.

Ms Cameron said she entered a competition to become a model for the brand back in September last year after receiving samples of White Hot Hair products in the post.

(Image: White Hot Hair)

She said a card came with the order saying the company was looking for ordinary women with white or grey hair to take part in the modelling competition.

The grandmother-of-two said: "After I uploaded the photo of myself the following day I received an email asking to FaceTime the owner of White Hot Hair for a chat.

"It went really well and they asked me to take part in their modelling experience."

(Image: White Hot Hair)

A few days later Jo was picked up in a limousine and chauffeured to Nottingham where she was met by a hair stylist, a make-up artist and a stylist with a selection of clothes to choose from.

Jo said: "When I was told they wanted me for a photo shoot, it didn't dawn on me that I was going to be used.

"I was so excited at the photo shoot, I didn't really care if I was going to be chosen or not, I thought I'm just going to embrace this.

"It was such an experience, when I realised I was going to be used, I couldn't believe it. It was an unbelievable dream.

(Image: White Hot Hair)

"At my age, I couldn't believe I was going to be on a website. I was on such a high. Even a week after it I was still buzzing."

Jo, who previously worked in sales, said it took her a "long way to get there" but she finally feels like she has lived her 15 minutes of fame.

She said: "It was one of the highlights of my life. I'll never forget it and I have the lovely photographs to reminds me of it."

White Hot Hair founder, Jayne Mayled, said: "At White Hot we're much more interested in attitude than age, so we didn't give that a second thought.

"As a brand we celebrate women who have a zest for life that goes beyond the colour of their hair and Jo is a perfect example.

"When we first saw Jo's photo, her vitality just shone out and we knew we had to photograph her. Her gorgeous, white curls were just the icing on the cake!"