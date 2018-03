The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 26-year-old Burton woman denied charges of sexual assault on a female when she appeared at the crown court.

Samantha Gascoigne, of Croft Street, has pleaded not guilty to three allegations involving a female victim who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The offences are said to have been committed between July 8 and 11, last year.

The case was adjourned at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday March 6 until August 28 for trial.

Gascoigne has been allowed bail until the next hearing.