The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident that closed a Burton road for more than 20 hours has been released while police continue their investigations.

Anslow Lane was closed at around 9pm on Thursday, May 10, along with the nearby main A511 Tutbury Road in both directions from just after Anslow Lane to near the Beacon Hotel, after a car hit a tree.

A woman was taken to a Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where she remains in a stable and conscious state, said a police spokesman.

The A511 reopened at 2.30pm on Friday, May 11, and Anslow Lane reopened at around 5.12pm the same day.

Officers believe a woman and a man were travelling in the car when the accident happened.

A 31-year-old man, from Ashbourne was arrested in a nearby street an hour after the incident.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman has confirmed he has been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old woman, also from Ashbourne, was taken to hospital with West Midlands Ambulance Service. a spokesman saying she had a cut to her head.

Anslow Lane continued to be closed after Tutbury Road reopened while officers carried out a 'forensic reconstruction at the scene' on Friday, a police spokesman said.

The closure of the A511 had caused rush-hour chaos for those trying to get in and out of the town.