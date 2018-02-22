Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton mum whose 21-year-old son was stabbed to death says knife crime is at "epidemic" proportions.

She has called on young people to help find the cure after shock figures revealed fatal stabbings in England and Wales were at the highest level since the start of this decade.

Yvonne Upton had her world turned upside down in 2010 when her son Connor was stabbed outside the old Merlin's nightclub in Station Street, Burton. He later died in hospital. George Lawrence, of Harper Avenue, Burton, was later jailed for life for Connor's murder.

Since then, Yvonne, 54, has worked tirelessly with Staffordshire and Derbyshire police to highlight the impact of knife crime in the hope of preventing a similar tragedy from happening to others.

She told the Burton Mail more awareness was needed after a report from the Office for National Statistics found that there were 215 murders perpetrated using a knife or other sharp instrument in the year up to March 2017.

The figure was similar to 2015/16, when there were 212 cases, but it is the highest number of such killings since 2010/11, when there were 236.

Detailed analysis of such deaths - which include murder, manslaughter and infanticide - showed the most common method of killing was by using a knife or other sharp instrument.

The 215 victims killed in this way accounted for 30 per cent of the total 709 homicides in the year.

The findings come at a time of mounting concern about a surge in knife violence.

Mrs Upton said: "Connor was a typical 21-year-old who grew up in a close family. He worked, owned his own house and started his own family. He was happy.

"When it first happened it did not seem real. It took a long time for it to sink in for me to realise he was not going to come back through the door.

"When I hear a report of a stabbing it just brings it back home. If I can help get through to one person that they should not take a knife out so another family doesn't have to go through what we have been through, then it has been worthwhile.

"I think the police are doing outstanding work in raising awareness in youngsters but I think more knife amnesties should be held each year. They are not just there to get knives off the street but it also highlights knife crime.

"I am pleased that knife crime is still a priority because it is a huge worry for parents; injuries, fatalities, criminal convictions, and having your child feeling threatened are all effects of knife crime.

"The more knives we get off the streets the better. I would like to see young people more involved. Knife crime is an epidemic and I am asking youngsters to help us with a cure.

"We also need to promote a safer community. Stabbing one person creates an aftermath for so many others and anything we do in society to remove and reduce knife crime is for the better."

Mrs Upton praised knife amnesties but said more needed to be done to tackle knife crime and she approves of the use of more stop and searches by police, a call recently made by Staffordshire’s police and crime commissioner Matthew Ellis.

Mr Ellis hopes to increase the use of stop and search powers to help reduce drug and knife crime, views which have been welcomed by the federation representing front-line officers, which says it can be a positive tool for policing if used appropriately.

Mr Ellis was speaking at a meeting of Staffordshire Police’s performance panel.

He said: "Over the last few years, there have been problems with a potential bias with stop and search particularly in some parts of the country, but we did not find that bias in Staffordshire.

"We did find that officers felt under the cosh about stop and search. But at the end of the day, I am very supportive of more of it being done, appropriately, as a deterrent. Young people themselves have suggested they feel less safe because of the reduction of stop and search.

"Where is Staffordshire Police in making sure officers feel confident in using this power? How do we make it a strategic deterrent so carrying drugs or a knife will get picked up?"

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan is also in favour of searching people, providing it is "intelligence led".

He said: "I think police officers are confused about what the message is and we have attempted to address that and there is a push to understand why someone is being stopped and searched.

"My position on this is very clear and we need to determine whether this is being used properly. I have concerns that historically stop and search has not been used in the right places. But I want to see more stop and search being used in possession of knives, drugs, and burglary.

"Stop and search is a valid tactic to disrupt crime and search people if you don’t have the evidence to arrest. We are doing work to refocus the workforce on stop and search, but it needs to be targeted and evidence led."

Keith Jervis, chairman of Staffordshire Police Federation, believes stop and search powers can reduce the levels of knife crime.

He said: "The Government priority on stop and search seems to have changed because, years ago, we were told to do it all the time and then we moved away, but violent knife crime has gone through the roof, especially in areas like London. That is because the fear of getting stopped has gone.

"We have fewer police officers now and that means they cannot be out and about conducting searches because they are dealing with incidents. But stop and search has to be done appropriately.

"I think we should be doing as many stop and searches as we can. It will send out a message to people carrying drugs and knives."

Alex Mayes, policy and public affairs adviser at charity Victim Support, said: "Knife crime has devastating effects for families and it is concerning to see that fatalities have reached their highest level this decade.

"It is really important that police, educators and local groups work together and with communities to tackle the root cause of these offences and to support all those affected."

A Home Office spokesman said: "Every single death from knife crime is a tragedy and this Government is working to break the deadly cycle and protect our children, families and communities.

"We have already consulted on new laws on offensive and dangerous weapons, including banning online stores from delivering knives to residential addresses and making it an offence to possess certain weapons in private.

"But tackling this emerging crime requires a new way of thinking.

"Our new Serious Violence Strategy, which will be published in the spring, will represent a step change in our approach to this crime - putting a stronger focus on steering young people away from violence while continuing to ensure the strongest possible law enforcement response."

Week-long blitz on knife crime

Police launched a campaign this week to reduce knife crime and educate young people about the dangers of carrying weapons.

Operation Sceptre will see high-visibility patrols in hot spot areas, increased stop and search checks, and knife "sweeps" to find concealed weapons.

During the week-long initiative, there will also be visits to schools and youth groups. It follows a 15.7 per cent increase in knife crime in Staffordshire over the last 12 months.

Superintendent Ricky Fields said: "There will be lots of positive action from us and partners across the county to demonstrate how dangerous knives are and the consequences of carrying them, using them or just being in a group of people that use them.

"If you know someone that chooses to use or carry a knife, please call 101 in confidence or, for guaranteed anonymity, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Selling, buying and carrying knives

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine. You will get a prison sentence if you are convicted of carrying a knife more than once.

Basic laws on knives

It is illegal to:

sell a knife to anyone under 18, unless it has a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less

carry a knife in public without good reason, unless it has a folding blade with a cutting edge 3 inches long or less

carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife)

Lock knives

