A Burton charity boss who handed out a record amount of food parcels has said the problem with people not having enough to eat in the town is getting so bad staff have been finding distressed people on the charity’s doorstep begging for help.

Paul Laffey, chief executive of Burton YMCA, which has sites in Hawkins Lane and James Street, has said there has definitely been rising demand in food bank supplies, after a record number of emergency supplies were handed out across the country to struggling people in the past year.

Figures supplied by the Trussell Trust said its network of food banks distributed more than 1.3 million emergency food parcels in the year up to March - a 13 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

Almost half a million parcels went to children, said the trust, which runs more than 400 food banks across the UK.

A growing proportion of referrals to food banks were due to people's benefits not covering the cost of essential goods and services, said a spokesman.

The growing need for food banks is something that is being seen in Burton and South Derbyshire and Mr Laffey said the worrying national trend was being reflected on our doorstep.

The Burton Mail has run its Feed our Families food bank campaign for three years after becoming concerned at the number of families in the Burton and South Derbyshire who were so poor they were unable to even put food on the table.

The campaign runs in December up to Christmas in the hope that families will be able to enjoy the festive season by a least having enough to eat.

Mr Laffey said: "The Trussell Trust evidence in rising demand for the use of food banks is a very similar trend to what the YMCA have found when issuing food parcels in East Staffordshire in the last year.

"We saw a 12 per cent increase last year in comparison to 2016 with people in crisis and we issued 1,500 food parcels.

"The first quarter of 2018 has shown a further increase with 420 emergency food parcels issued in comparison to 302 issued in 2016.

"The majority of people need help because the benefit system has let them down. People find that a new benefit claim can take many weeks to process, and many have been sanctioned, receiving no income for a period of time.

"Our staff find people on the YMCA doorstep in a very distressed state, and they don’t like having to ask for a food parcel. Sadly, it is their only option if they wish to put food on the table to feed their family.

"This is a worrying trend, and we can only thank all those that donate food to the YMCA. It is people helping people at its best, but we shouldn’t have to do it in the 21 century."

The Trussell Trust revealed that low income accounted for almost a fifth of referrals, compared with 26 per cent in the previous year, followed by benefit delays or changes and debt issues.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the charity, said: "As a nation we expect no-one should be left hungry or destitute.

"Illness, disability, family breakdown or the loss of a job could happen to any of us and we owe it to each other to make sure sufficient financial support is in place when we need it most.

"It is hard to break free from hunger if there isn't enough money coming in to cover the rising cost of absolute essentials like food and housing.

"Universal Credit is the future of our benefits system. It is vital we get it right and ensure levels of payment keep pace with the rising cost of essentials, particularly for groups of people we know are already more likely to need a food bank - disabled people, those dealing with an illness, families with children and single parents."

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions, said: "The reasons why people use food banks are complex, so it's wrong to link a rise to any one cause.

"This research is based on anecdotal evidence from a small, self-selecting sample of less than 0.04 per cent of current Universal Credit claimants, whereas Universal Credit is working for the vast majority who claim it.

"It was also carried out before our significant improvements to Universal Credit came into effect at the Budget; such as 100 per cent advances, which support people before their first payment, removing the seven waiting days and two weeks' extra housing support for claimants moving onto Universal Credit."