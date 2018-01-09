The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burtonians are being urged to help the homeless turn their lives around - by donating their old furniture.

The YMCA in Burton has taken to social media to launch its new year's appeal for unwanted items.

They will be sold at affordable prices in the charity's Burton shop, in Borough Road.

Sales help struggling families furnish their homes while generating much-needed funds to help the homeless.

The charity posted on its Twitter page: "Received some lovely new home-ware this Christmas? You can donate your used goods to us!"

Andy Horsnail, the operations manager at the YMCA in Burton, said they would welcome a range of different pieces.

He said: "The reason for the appeal is so that we can help people and families in need with affordable furniture.

"This is ongoing as we help many people and families throughout the year.

"We are appealing for any usable furniture from throughout the house.

"Bedroom items such as beds, mattresses and bedroom furniture.

"Lounge suites, chairs, coffee tables, wall units and more. Dining tables, chair and sideboards.

"We also need electrical goods such as electrical cookers, washing machines and small electrical items such as kettles, toasters and lamps - anything that will help make a house a home."

The YMCA is one of the country's largest charities and supports those who have found themselves homeless.

Nationally, it supplies more than 9,100 beds for those who have fallen on bad times and found themselves on the streets.

More than 230,000 children and parents are supported by the charity across the country each year.

It delivers family services, including relationship services and nurseries.

The self-funded organisation relies on the profits made from schemes including its furniture stores.

The shops also accept DVDs, CDs and home-ware that is still in a good condition.

These goods are then sold, then providing cash for the charity to continue its good work.

As well as the Burton store, YMCA has a brance in High Street, Swadlincote.

Anybody interested in donating any pieces of furniture should call the Burton store for more information on 01283 547133.