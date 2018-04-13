The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 29-year-old Burton thug convicted of attacking a YMCA charity worker after making "nasty and unpleasant threats" has been ordered to carry out community service.

Hasim Iqbal Raza, of Blackpool Street, had denied assaulting a YMCA staff member who was visiting one of its housing sites, in Cross Street, but was found guilty.

The YMCA has since said it will not tolerate any threatening behaviour or violence towards its staff.

Raza appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court to stand trial over the assault which took place in Burton on October 18 last year.

Magistrates were told he made “nasty and unpleasant threats to a man doing a supporting job in a confined space."

He has been made the subject of a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to abide by a 12-month restraining order to keep away from the victim and another named person and not to go to Milton House, in Cross Street.

Raza was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, £620 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge, and will carry out 150 hours' unpaid work.

A spokesman for the Burton YMCA said: “A member of our housing staff team was threatened with violence from a member of the public, while visiting one of our housing sites.

“The staff member called the police and they responded very swiftly. The perpetrator was arrested and charged.

“Two staff members attended court as witnesses, and were fully supported at the hearing. We would like to thank Staffordshire Police for their support with this difficult case.

“The staff member is well, and while very shaken from the incident is grateful for all the support received.

“The YMCA will not tolerate any threatening behaviour or violence towards any of our staff or volunteers, and will always take appropriate action when required.”