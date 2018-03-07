Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents are being invited to take a step back in time and watch a production put on by schoolchildren celebrating the King of rock 'n' roll.

Pupils from John Taylor High School and Thomas Russell Junior School have been busy rehearsing since September to put together their production of All Shook Up, a musical featuring the iconic songs of Elvis Presley.

Year seven and eight pupils from John Taylor will take on the major roles in the show while members of the choir from Thomas Russell will join in for the musical numbers.

The show, which tells the story of the romance between a mechanic called Chad and Natalie. Chad is from the wrong side of town. The love story is told through some of the singer's biggest hits, including Blue Suede Shoes, Jailhouse Rock, It's Now or Never, and of course, All Shook Up.

Shows will be performed tonight, Thursday, March 8, at 9pm and tomorrow, Friday, March 9, at 5pm and then at 7pm. Tickets are available from John High School where the performances will be staged. Alternatively, the school can be contacted on 01283 247800 for more information or to reserve tickets.