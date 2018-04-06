Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists who want to juice up their electric cars in Burton are in luck with new charing points at Burton's Bannatyne Health Club and Spa.

The health club, in Centrum East Retail Park, Wellington Road, in the town has teamed up with charging company, InstaVolt, which is set to install more than 70 rapid charging stations at gyms across the country.

Fifty-six of these are already in place, with two planned to be installed at the Burton health club in the near future.

The InstaVolt stations output a charge at a rate of 50kW, meaning that most electric cars can be fully charged before they finish their typical spin class, said a spokesman for Bannatyne's. The price to charge a car at a InstaVolt bay is 35p per kWh



(Image: Gibson Digital 2018)

Justin Musgrove, chief executive officer of Bannatyne Group, said: "Our health clubs offer members the latest in fitness technology and keep ahead of all the latest trends, while aiming to maintain our environmental credentials.

"Enabling members to charge their electric vehicles while suing the health club is part of this commitment."

Bannatyne's CEO, Tim Payne added: "As electric vehicles become more and more popular, it's a no-brainer for businesses to start offering charging points to customers.

"Both the Government and the private sector are in agreement that we need a reliable public charging network and companies like Bannatyne Group are helping to make that possible by making chargers available for drivers use on their land."

The chargers are on a subscription-free, pay-as-you basis, so drivers can park up and pay for what they want.

Electric car drivers are advised that the spaces are compatible with cars geared up for DC rapid charging and to find out more visit www.instavolt.co.uk