A governor at Queen's Hospital in Burton wants to tape into public opinion before voting on making crucial decisions there.

John Anderson, who is also a Outwoods parish councillor, is one of 22 members on the council of governors for Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Belvedere Road hospital. He wants people in East Staffordshire to get in touch with him with their views on how the trust should move forward for when he has to vote on crucial decisions.

His plea comes as Queen's is set to be merged with Royal Derby Hospital with the two trusts which run the hospitals becoming one organisation.

Mr Anderson has set up a dedicated Facebook page where the public can get in touch and let him know their views. He will post details on the Facebook page on what important decisions are coming up and will appeal for people's views, so he can male an informed decision, he says.

In an appeal, the 57-year-old said: "I would like to hear your views. How should I vote on your behalf?

"I was elected by Burton Hospital Trust members to represent the people in my constituency of East Staffordshire, as a public governor."

The governors are not responsible for the day-to-day management of the trust, with this instead lying with the board of directors.

Instead, governors will monitor the board's performance to ensure the trust is properly managed, with duties including appointing the chairman, non-executive directors and auditors.

Hospital governors are made up of public, staff and appointed members, with public governors elected by public membership and staff by staff memberships. Appointed governors are selected by a variety of external partners.

Mr Anderson said he has already been contacted by a number of residents about their concerns via Facebook page, including over the proposed merger, which has recently been given a green light by the Competitions and Markets Authority.

He said: "I want to vote how people want, to give them a representation.

"The effect of this merger will be felt for a long time, so I want to be happy with the way that I am voting.

"I've had quite a few responses already, and received mixed responses really. I feel strongly that I was elected to represent East Staffordshire.

"The problem is, I can’t possibly speak to everyone, so the next best thing is this.

"This is allowing me to see what people know. And people may not know what is going on, they might not have sat through all these many meetings."

Mr Anderson is the chairman of homeless group, Burton Hope and regularly takes part in outreach sessions where he talks to homeless people and gives them food and fresh clothes.

Anybody interested in getting in touch with Mr Anderson can do so on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/John-Anderson-Burton-NHS-Trust-Public-Governor-2027078834215217/.