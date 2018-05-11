Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A childcare company which runs a nursery in Burton has been given a coveted royal accolade in honour of the Queen's 93rd birthday.

Busy Bees, which has a nursery at Centrum 100 business park in Burton, is a leading provider of childcare and has now been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Promoting Opportunity.

The accolade recognises the organisation's social mobility programme and commitment to quality training for its early years apprentices.

The first Busy Bees nursery was opened in Lichfield in 1984 by six teachers who wanted to make a difference in the early years sector after feeling frustrated with the lack good quality, flexible care available for their own children. It now cares for 50,000 across nearly 500 nurseries in the UK, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and China, said a Busy Bees spokesman.

Co-founder Marg Randles said: "Receiving the Queen's Award is the ultimate accolade recognising the commitment of our people. It reflects our drive to provide opportunities for passionate practitioners, unleashing their potential and allowing them to realise their dreams. It recognises that our success is down to helping the incredible people who help us to provide the best experiences for children.

"I'm fortunate to have had the opportunity to have a career doing something I love. Supporting others to follow their dream has a tremendous impact on the opportunities we provide for both staff and children."

The organisation's sister company, BB Training Academy, offers management qualifications, apprenticeships and short courses for people who want to pursue a career in childcare.

The academy has been rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted and has worked with Busy Bees and has provided training for more than 3,500 staff members.

Fay Gibbin, chief executive of the training academy, said: "Training is an integral part of Busy Bees and is an essential part of creating a high performing, inclusive learning environment that values diversity.

"We believe helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds into successful working lives not only creates a dedicated, loyal and experienced workforce but enables us to deliver outstanding care to young children for working families."

Busy Bees will be presented with the award by the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire at the flagship nursery in Burntwood. Bosses will also attend a royal reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen later in the year.