Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Why not make this Christmas extra special for proud Burtonians - with a seasonal gift bearing an inimitable stamp of the Staffordshire town?

As the temperature drops and the festive season begins in earnest in Burton and the rest of East Staffordshire, thoughts turn to making sure you get the perfect Christmas gifts for friends and family.

With the Staffordshire town filled with proud Burtonians, a gift bearing a piece of Marston's heritage or history might make the ideal festive present for town-dwellers.

We have done the hard work for you and found a list of some perfect gifts for loud and proud Burton residents.

Silver Marmite lidded jar

Engravers Guild, an online personalised gifts company run by Burton-born Elliot Bishton, has combined two of the area's most treasured and historic features to create the ideal present for any proud town dweller.

Jars of the famous yeast extract produced by Unilever UK at their factory in Wellington Road are being sold on the website, complete with personalised silver lids.

The Marmite comes complete with an embellished design of another Burton landmark, the Ferry Bridge, a Victorian pedestrian bridge over the River Trent which links Burton with Stapenhill.

The Ferry Bridge is famed for its black and white design and two parallel towers, which have been recreated on the lid design, along with the words, 'Spreading Burton love for...' with shoppers able to add any name to the bottom.

The 250g jars of Marmite cost £79 and the complimentary engraving of up to 12 characters of text is available from online retailers until Christmas.

The rim of the lid is also engraved with a number of different beer bottles, which recognises the town's world-famous brewing heritage.

Burton-themed mugs in Waterstones

(Image: Coopers Square, Twitter)

Book store, Waterstones, based in Coopers Square shopping centre, has launched a new line of colourful mugs with the town's name printed on them, with two saying, "Best Dad in Burton" and "Best Mum in Burton," in blue and pink respectively, and a further orange and black mug saying, "London, New York, Paris, Burton."

There is also a cream mug with Burton upon Trent on it, and two others with well-known phrases from the area, "Ey up me duck", and "'Ave a cuppa."

The £7.99 mugs are said to be flying off the shelves at the store.

Santa is coming to Burton-on-Trent

(Image: eBay)

Amazon, the online giant, sell a whole range of books about Burton, recounting tales of the brewing history, information about the River Trent, and even entire novels dedicated to the railways, landscape and notable people from around the area.

One book in particular stands out, 'Santa is coming to Burton-on-Trent' by children's author Steve Smallman.

The children's book follows Santa on his yearly trip to the Staffordshire town and the sights he sees on his journey.

A hardcover copy of the 32-page book is available on Amazon from £2.18 and can be found online at http://amzn.to/2zskwjq .

The Burton Cooper coaster

(Image: eBay)

eBay is a treasure trove for fantastic gift ideas, and one user is selling branded wooden coaster sets, with 'The Burton Cooper' and an image of the famous worker.

The coasters, made of either cherry or oak wood, are being sold for £6 apiece, with the image of a brewery worker leaning across a barrel with a hammer in hand, which is identical to the statue inside Burton’s Coopers Square shopping centre.

These coasters can be purchased online at http://ebay.eu/2zINUpG .

Burton Albion replica shirt

(Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

'Come on the Brewers!' is a familiar refrain in the town following Burton Albion's meteoric rise up the football pyramid to the heady heights of English football's second tier, the Championship.

Show your pride for the Brewers by getting your loved one a replica shirt, as worn by the likes of Brewers favourites such as John Brayford and Lloyd Dyer.

The yellow kit with black arms and shoulders is the Brewers' official strip for the 2017/2018 season and can be personalised to bear any name and number of your choice – either a current Brewers player or any other.

Shirt prices are £39.99 with an additional fee for a name and number on the back. The shirt can be purchased from the club’s dedicated online shop at http://bit.ly/2ATLrbK .

Derby and Burton from the air DVD

(Image: Pete Flynn)

We all know that Burton and surrounding districts are home to many beautiful areas of nature and wildlife.

But unless you are lucky enough to be able to use a flying drone with a camera or regularly take trips in helicopters, a birds-eye view of the landscape may be beyond your grasp.

But the Derby and Burton from the air DVD offers unique views in a 40-minute long spectacle featuring the sights of Burton, Derby, Ashbourne and Matlock from the skies.

The DVD is available for just £9.26 from Amazon at http://amzn.to/2AVGtLD .

Made in Burton branded t-shirt

(Image: Amazon)

Do you know any loud and proud Burtonians who regularly like to scream from the rooftops about their love of Burton Albion and the country's finest breweries? Now they can demonstrate their love for their town in no uncertain style.

These t-shirts, available in 20 different colours ranging from pink to green, come with a large chest stating "Made in Burton upon Trent 100 per cent original."

Available for just £12.95 on Amazon, the t-shirt can be purchased at http://amzn.to/2Aw8lFv .

Marston's three barrels key ring

Brewing giants Marston's have been a major part of Burton for well over 100 years, with the modern-day brewery on Shobnall Road.

With Burton's proud brewing history, give your loved one a simple gift they can display with pride with a stainless steel key ring displaying the trademark three barrels.

The key ring is available for just £3.50 from the Marston's online store and could be the perfect stocking filler for any proud Burtonian. It can be purchased from http://bit.ly/2BMGy1T .

Embossed antique Victorian English green glass beer bottle

(Image: Etsy)

You say Burton, we say brewing. You may be beginning to spot a common trend among many of our festive gift ideas for Burtonians, but the brewing heritage of the town is not one to be ignored.

Etsy, an online shopping website focused on handmade goods, is selling antique green glass beer bottles, embossed with the crown trademark with 'Burton on Trent' and 'Bindley and Co'.

Bindley and Co was a brewery in the town in the early 1900s.

The dark green bottle is the perfect gift for any beer fan who fancies a trip down memory lane, with these vintage bottles dating between 1900 and 1909.

Each bottle is priced at £35.58 and can be purchased online at http://etsy.me/2jYtNcm .