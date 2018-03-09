The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three cars, two from the same house, were stolen from houses in Burton, police have revealed.

Staffordshire Police said that two cars were stolen from an address in Caernarvon Close, Burton, between 10.30pm last night, Thursday, March 8, and 6am today, Friday, March 9.

The thieves got into the house through rear patio doors, and took two sets of vehicle keys and a handbag. A black Volkswagen Golf and grey Seat Leon were then stolen from the driveway of the house.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 76 of March 9.

A blue BMW was stolen from a home in Barley Close, Burton, between 7pm on Wednesday, March 7, and 6am yesterday, March 8. Again someone got in to the house and took a set of keys before stealing the BMW.

The incident number is 92 of March 8 and anyone with information is urged to call 101.

The raids are not being linked by police at the moment.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "If you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or have any information please contact us on 101 quoting the incident numbers outlined above.

"Residents are reminded to remain on your guard and ensure your motor vehicles and homes are secure at all times.

"We would recommend double checking that the vehicle is locked, as with modern key technology doors can unlock inadvertently, even when the key is stored inside of the house.

"Domestic CCTV and steering wheels locks should also be considered to help prevent thefts of and thefts from your motor vehicle.

"For more advice please see: https://www.staffordshire.police.uk/article/2320/Vehicle-Crime."