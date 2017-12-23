Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charitable café is teaming up with Burton students to feed the homeless ahead of its opening night.

Café Clock is set to open in Station Street, opposite Merlin's night club, in the former Britannia Kebab House building.

Bosses aim to run "a business with a heart" in a special partnership with Burton and South Derbyshire College.

Students will be given the chance to display their artwork, take up work placements and serve the homeless with free meals.

It is hoped the café will serve up to 40 covers with hot food and drinks made by trained baristas.

Specialising in gourmet burgers, chicken wings and homemade desserts, the café will open 5pm to 11pm on weekdays and noon to 11pm at weekends.

Having previously worked in a similar business for more than 15 years, Café Clock will be owner Rizwan Ul Haq's first business in Burton.

He said: "We are trying to build a business with heart. We're not a charity but we want to create an example of a commercially-driven business with a strong sense of social and community responsibility.

"As part of this effort, we've been in touch with the Burton and South Derbyshire College, who we are working closely with to provide work placements and projects for the students, as well as opportunities to exhibit their work.

"We'll be displaying art work of some of the students on the counter, behind it and out in the seating area. We're also looking to put in some sculptures.

"We really want to use the space in the café to showcase the incredible talent the students have but we really want our partnership with the college to go further still.

"I'm currently working on a number of initiatives with them which we will be able to announce shortly.

"It's all about giving these students some experience of commercial enterprise at the end of the day.

"Given the challenges our community faces, and the competitive nature of the labour market, we believe it's imperative that commercial enterprises such as Café Clock partner with educational institutions to give students an insight of the realities of work."

Organisers have been in touch with people at the YMCA in Burton and homeless organisation Burton Hope to welcome those living on the streets of Burton through the café's doors.

Mr Haq said: "We have been in touch with the YMCA and Burton Hope to see how we can support their activities as part of our drive to develop a culture and brand values of a caring business with a heart.

"The great efforts made by these organisations reach out people who have fallen on hard times are cold and struggling.

"We've decided that before we open our doors to the general public, we will be having a special night exclusively for these members of our community.

"They'll be given a free meal and treated with the same dignity, respect and care that all of us would expect for ourselves.

"By doing this special opening night for those most in need we are hoping to instil within our staff the importance of our social responsibility right from day one.

"The homeless will be able to meet and share food with our staff, bringing about a brilliant aspect of equality."

The business will be employing between six and eight people for around 20 hours a week.

Mr Haq explained he is looking to hire people who will develop in their jobs and take leading roles in the future.

There are vacancies for two baristas, a "customer champion" and two or three kitchen staff ready to work flexible shifts.

Burton and South Derbyshire College course leader Kiran Moorley said the partnership will be a great opportunity for students to gain work experience.

He said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with this exciting new café in the community.

"Café Clock will be working with students to provide them with regular briefs to produce work on a set theme.

"The range of work produced will vary from artwork to photography and film, depending on the specific brief.

"The partnership will give students the opportunity to exhibit their work in the local community, and will give them the chance to gain valuable work experience as independent artists.

"Working with local employers on live briefs is a great way for students to gain job ready skills for their future careers in the creative industry."