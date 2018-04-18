Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new Burton restaurant is challenging food lovers with a super spicy "six-wing" challenge – with ostrich and camel burgers also on the menu.

Cafe Clock has launched in the former Britannia Kebab House building in Station Street, with its owners promising a range of new savoury culinary delights for Burton diners.

Meanwhile, specialists in all things sweet Delightful Desserts have also opened for business in nearby premises opposite the former Merlin bar in another boost for the town's restaurant sector.

At Cafe Clock, students from Burton and South Derbyshire are being given the chance to have their artwork displayed on the walls and take up work placements. The diner has created up to eight new jobs.

According to the owners, the menu brings something new to Burton, including the Berber Burger, a camel burger with chilli jam, and a 'six-wing challenge', which involves six smoking hot chicken wings served with gloves and goggles. Diners are being challenged to eat all six in less than 20 minutes to get their next meal for just £1.

There are also gourmet ostrich, venison, beef and chicken burgers, with a range of sides and drinks.

Owner Emma Brown said: "We've worked really hard to design a comfortable, welcoming environment for customers to enjoy quality gourmet food and from the feedback we've had, I'm pleased to say I believe we've achieved that."

Her business partner Rizwan ul Haq added: "I was born and raised in Burton so I’m really passionate about using Café Clock to support both our local talent and those less fortunate."

Café Clock is open from 6pm until 11pm from Tuesday to Friday, and 12.30pm until 11pm on weekends.

'Delightful' dessert chain opens in town

Meanwhile, Delightful Desserts, part of a chain of popular dessert restaurants, has opened with a range of 40 different flavours of ice cream, from bubble-gum to Kinder Bueno.

Waffles, crepes, cookie dough and milkshakes are also on the menu with a variety of different flavours.

The store has created 12 new jobs in Burton, adding to its portfolio of ten other restaurants, including Stourbridge and Dudley.

Special occasion packages will also be an option, with afternoon tea, baby showers, hen and children's parties all welcome. The store has capacity for around 25 people.

Delightful Desserts is open 11am until 10pm every day of the week.