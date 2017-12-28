Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A call has been issued for extra safety measures to be put in place at Egginton crossroads after a spate of serious crashes at the blackspot.

Members of a South Derbyshire parish council have made the call. Peter Woolrich, clerk to Egginton Parish Council said it was "only a matter of time before somebody is killed" after 13 crashes at the Egginton crossroads between 2009 and 2016, as well as scores of unrecorded near misses.

There have been further incidents in 2017, including a serious smash on Monday, December 18, which saw two cars collide and a road sign destroyed.

Now the parish council wants urgent action to make the junction safe.

Mr Woolrich listed several safety concerns in a letter which was sent Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire police, South Derbyshire District Council and local MPs.

Among them were requests to reduce the speed limit from the current 50mph to 40mph, that "give way" road signs should be lowered so they are not hidden by trees, rumble strips should be installed and hedges should be trimmed back to boost visibility.

He wrote: "Members of our community are very alarmed about the recent spate of accidents at this location, the most recent being last week, coming on the back of an unusually large number of accidents and near misses at this same spot.

"The parish council has for many years raised its great concerns about the safety of this crossroads and has campaigned vigorously for improvements to be made.

"The council has recently been sent a list summarising the accidents at this junction, between June 1, 2009, and December 31, 2016, numbering 12.

"The highways authority and the police have concluded these accidents have been mainly due to driver error or lack of awareness.

"We are far from convinced that this is the case and the parish council believes it is now critical that steps are taken, urgently, both to help minimise the risk of driver error and improve levels of driver awareness.

"As things stand, it is only a matter of time before someone is killed at these unusually dangerous crossroads."

He says the speed limit is often "abused" and called for cameras to be installed, as well as the carriageway to be widened and central refuges for vehicles turning right to be added.

He adds that a new roundabout is the parish council’s "preferred option".

Some motorists fail to stop at the crossroads and "drive straight across apparently oblivious" of the junction, he said. The parish council says the "give way" signs need be lowered as they are hidden in the canopy of trees.

He says motorists also have to "edge out into the path of oncoming traffic" to see past overgrown hedges on the roadside.

Derbyshire County Council said it was considering installing vehicle-activated signs at the junction of the A512 Carriers Road and Egginton Road – near Derby Airfield – to tackle the issue.

A spokesman for the council said: "We fully acknowledge the concerns of the parish council and local residents about this particular junction and we are giving consideration to the installation of vehicle-activated signs at this location.

"These signs, which are already in use at a number of locations across the county, illuminate at safe distances and alert motorists to the presence of other vehicles, which may be slowing or stopping to turn at an approaching junction.

"They have already proved effective in reducing the number of collisions where they have been installed by compelling motorists to reduce their speed."