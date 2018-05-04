Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Burton beer festival has raised more than £830 for a charity supporting children.

The Burton CAMRA Beer Festival, which was held at Burton Town Hall, was hosted by the town's branch of the Campaign for Real Ale. It was attended by more than 3,100 people over the three days, who helped to raise the money for the Star Foundation.

The charity's staff and volunteers manned a 'Grab a Prize' stall which made £448, and festival goers donated another £387 raised from unused beer tokens at the event.

Keri Lawrence, business manager for Star Foundation, said: "We thank the Burton CAMRA branch from the bottom of our hearts for nominating Star Foundation again for the Beer Festival, it gave us a fantastic opportunity to promote the brilliant work we do and to raise money for local projects."

Based in Derby Road, Star Foundation raises money for schools and clubs through the recycling of unwanted items. The funds raised will go towards the Star Work Experience Programme and towards the free swimming for children scheme, which can be accessed through their website at www.starfoundation.org.uk.

Next year will be a special year for CAMRA as they celebrate their 40th Beer Festival.