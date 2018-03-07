Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free advice on cancer will be offered to football fans at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium ahead of Saturday's match.

Cancer information specialists from Macmillan Cancer Support's mobile service are set to visit the Brewers ground in Derby Road to answer any questions people may have. ahead of the Championship clash with Bristol City.

The team wants anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with the disease or care for someone who has it.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 10, at 1pm to 3pm, ahead of the match which kicks off at 3pm.

The cancer support charity is also encouraging men to know the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer.

March is prostate cancer awareness month when the aim is highlight this most common cancer in men. In the UK, more than 47,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.

Bosses at the Pirelli have teamed up with cancer specialists in the past to stage prostate screening sessions for the Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer, which is run by Jyoti Shah, a consultant urological surgeon at Burton's Queen's Hospital.

Danielle Mellows, Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, said: "Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference.

"You are not wasting your doctor's time by getting your symptoms checked. The earlier prostate cancer is found, the more likely it is to be successfully treated."

Men are advised to see their doctor if they have any of these symptoms:

Difficulty passing urine and taking a long time

Passing urine more frequently than usual, especially at night

The feeling of not completely emptying your bladder after you’ve passed urine

Needing to rush to the toilet to pass urine

Blood in the urine or semen

Pain when passing urine or ejaculating

Men aged over 50 or who have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer are more at risk. Black men also have a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Five Macmillan mobile information units are set to travel around the UK visiting local communities and providing cancer information and advice.

Last year, the teams helped around 115,000 people in more than 672 locations across the UK.

For more information about Macmillan's mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo .

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00.

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with over 40,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

Prostate cancer usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs you have it for many years.

Symptoms often only become apparent when your prostate is large enough to affect the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the penis.

When this happens, individuals may notice things like an increased need to urinate, straining while urinating and a feeling that the bladder has not fully emptied.

More about Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer

Inspire Health - Fighting Prostate Cancer was set up by Jyoti Shah, a consultant urological surgeon at Burton's Queen's Hospital, who decided to take the screening out in to the community to encourage more men to take the possibly life-saving test.

Miss Shah, along with Sarah Minns, the urology advanced nurse practitioner, take the test out in to the places where men feel more at home. Screenings have been carried out at places like the Pirelli Stadium and Burton Caribbean Association as well as joining forces with the Derbyshire Freemasons and so far nearly 700 men have taken advantage of the test.

The test has seen 35 men diagnosed with cancer and are now beginning treatment that could save their lives.