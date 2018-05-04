The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car boot shoppers are being urged to stay on the lookout for counterfeit goods when heading to sales in the Burton and South Derbyshire area over the Bank Holiday weekend.

While car boot sales can often provide for fun and family days out and the opportunity to pick up a bargain, they also often attract traders selling counterfeit and illicit goods.

Counterfeit items endanger public health and damage businesses as well as the economy. Meanwhile, fake electrical goods are hazardous as they can cause fires and electrocution and harmful substances such as high lead levels in perfume are a risk with counterfeit cosmetics.

(Image: Getty)

Staffordshire County Council’s communities leader, Gill Heath, said: "The May bank holiday will see numerous car boot sale and market events taking place. These are great family events and we support the organisers running them.

"We're part of the national Real Deal markets campaign which brings market event organisers on board to help to stop counterfeit goods sales.

"We want people to avoid the pitfalls of counterfeit goods this holiday weekend and throughout the year – protecting themselves and legitimate businesses.

"Counterfeit goods can be hard to detect just to look at, so a knockdown price is a good indicator. These items are shoddy, they may be dangerous and their sale puts local jobs at risk."

Some of the hidden dangers of counterfeit goods include:

• Counterfeit alcohol such as vodka contains dangerous chemicals

• Counterfeit perfume can often burn skin or leave a nasty rash and may contain lead

• Fake sunglasses often offer no UVA protection, causing eye damage

• Fake or illicit tobacco often contains unknown chemicals, higher tar levels and cigarettes can be a fire risk as they do not burn out like legitimate products

• Counterfeit children's toys can often be unsafe with unsuitable small parts and children's clothes may be inflammable.

Anyone wanting to report counterfeit goods sales can call the anonymous Staffordshire Fight the Fakes line on 01785 330356.