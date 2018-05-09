The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car ended up down the embankment on its roof on the A38 causing early morning traffic delays for motorists.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called at 6.10am today, Wednesday, May 9, to the southbound carriageway of the A38, between the Branston Interchange and Clay Mills after a red Ford Fiesta left the road and ended up down an embankment.

The car was found on its roof, although there were no reports of anyone being injured, said a police spokesman.

As a result, officers introduced a rolling road block to help ease traffic congestion and keep the main road moving.

Traffic officers worked to clear the scene and recover the vehicle from down the embankment, he said.

Drivers were warned to approach the area with care and allow more time for their journeys if they were planning on heading down the A38. The road was cleared by 7.50am.