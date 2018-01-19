The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver ended up with pig muck in his car following a bizarre set of events which happened while attempting to overtake a tractor on the A50 near Sudbury.

The motorist was travelling along the carriageway, near the A515 roundabout, on Thursday when they attempted to overtake a tractor, said a police spokesman.

However they got into mess as the red hatchback clipped the sewage outlet of the tractor trailer as it overtook, which then became hooked on the car, he said.

The car quickly began to fill up with "pig waste" through the driver's side door. Fortunately there were no injuries, he said.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit documented the incident on Twitter.

The tweet was accompanied by pictures of the red hatchback filled with pig mess, along with the damaged blue tractor.

It read: "Think you have had a bad day? How about cutting up a tractor on A515 roundabout and colliding with the sewage outlet on the trailer.

"Then get dragged down the road while the car starts to fill with pig waste through the driver's door. No injuries."

Police confirmed that the driver had not been arrested or summoned to court in relation to the incident.