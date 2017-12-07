Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This dramatic image shows how a car came off the A516 near Hilton this morning and got stuck on a crash barrier.

The incident occurred near the A50 roundabout at around 10.40am.

It involved a white Ford that came to a rest with only two wheels on the ground and the others dangling over the central reservation.

One police car was at the scene temporarily directing cars to the other lane.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We first received a call at 10.41am to the scene.

"No other cars have been involved and no one has sustained any life-threatening injuries.

"A vehicle recovery team is on its way to the scene."

It is unclear how many people were in the white Ford or if what the exact nature of any injuries was.