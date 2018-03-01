Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car parking charges at Queen's Hospital in Burton raised £4.3 million in the past five years, it has been revealed.

The cash for Queen's in Belvedere Road in the town has risen by more than a quarter, or 28%, since 2012/13.

A spokesman for the Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that any excess money is ploughed into patient care, but the bulk is spent on covering the costs of running the car parks themselves, including lighting and maintenance.

Over at the Royal Derby Hospital in the city, which is set to merge with Queen's Hospital, £18.1 million was raised from parking charges, a rise of 15% since 2012/13.

The figures came from a Freedom of Information request filed by the Burton Mail.

As it stands, Queen's Hospital in Belvedere Road, Burton, runs its car park via an automatic number plate recognition system - managed by ParkingEye.

It is free to park at the site for the first 20 minutes, while an hour is £2, parking for two hours is £2.50, three hours is £3.50, four hours is £4, five hours is £4.50, six hours is £5 while more than six hours is £9.

A spokesman for Queen's said: "The primary use of the income from car parking is to cover the cost of running the car parks.

"These costs include parking equipment, cash and card processing, lighting, staffing, surfaces maintenance and business rates.

"If there were no charges these costs would have to come out of the healthcare budget.

"Any excess is reinvested in patient care."

Over at Royal Derby, the first 30 minutes are free, while an hour is £2.40, two hours is £3.20, three hours is £4.10, four hours is £4.70, five hours is £5.20, six hours is £6.20.

If motorists overstay at the city hospital's two short stay parking sites they will be charged £25.

A spokesman for the Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that around a third of all the £18.1 million raised in the last five years was spent on patient care, while the remainder is spent on car park maintenance and security.

He told the Burton Mail: "Around a third of the revenue collected from our car parks is reinvested back into patient care in our hospitals and the remainder is spent on car park maintenance and security, land rental and rates.

"Without this crucial income from hospital parking charges, the trust would have to find another way of covering these ongoing costs.

"Our parking fees are similar to those of neighbouring trusts, and we offer concessions for patients and visitors visiting our hospitals on a regular basis, including cancer patients and other patients with long term conditions."

The figures also revealed that in the most recent year - 2016 to 2017 - parking income rose three per cent for both parking schemes at each of the hospitals when compared with the previous year.

Income at Queen's Hospital rose from £955,000 to £985,000 for 2016 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Royal Derby's takings from parking fees went up from £3.787 million to £3.918 million for 2016-17.

Back in 2012/13 the income was £3.327 million at Derby and £706,000 at Queen's.