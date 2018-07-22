Drivers heading into Burton for work or leisure are always on the lookout for cheap parking - and here's the ultimate guide to town centre car parks.
A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "There are a range of car parks across East Staffordshire that offer affordable parking to residents and visitors to both Burton and Uttoxeter.
"Parking at Coopers Square and Burton Place car parks in Burton, and Maltings car park, in Uttoxeter, is free between 3pm and 8am the following day, as part of our Free after Three scheme."
Here is a rundown of all the main town centre car parks places you can park in Burton and the charges, including Sundays.
Bond Street
Up to 2 hours - £1
Up to 3 hours - £2
Over 3 hours - £5
Saturday and Sunday only - 8am to 8pm
Burton Library
Up to 2 hours - £1
Up to 3 hours - £2
Over 3 hours - £5
Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm
Burton Place
Worthington Way
Up to 2 hours - £1
Up to 3 hours - £2
Over 3 hours - £5
Monday to Sunday - 8am to 3pm
Coopers Square
Up to 2 hours - £1
Up to 3 hours - £2
Over 3 hours - £5
Monday to Sunday - 8am to 3pm
Fleet Street
Up to 2 hours - £1
Up to 3 hours - £2
Over 3 hours - £5
Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm
High Street
Up to 2 hours - £1
Up to 3 hours - £2
Over 3 hours - £5
Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm
Market Space
All bays are 80p for one hour parking only.
Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm
Meadowside Leisure Centre
Up to 2 hours - £1
Up to 3 hours - £2
Over 3 hours - £5
Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm
Burton Town Hall
Parking Permit holders only.
The 'permit only' applies 24 hours a day.