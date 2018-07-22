The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers heading into Burton for work or leisure are always on the lookout for cheap parking - and here's the ultimate guide to town centre car parks.

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "There are a range of car parks across East Staffordshire that offer affordable parking to residents and visitors to both Burton and Uttoxeter.

"Parking at Coopers Square and Burton Place car parks in Burton, and Maltings car park, in Uttoxeter, is free between 3pm and 8am the following day, as part of our Free after Three scheme."

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

Here is a rundown of all the main town centre car parks places you can park in Burton and the charges, including Sundays.

Bond Street

Up to 2 hours - £1

Up to 3 hours - £2

Over 3 hours - £5

Saturday and Sunday only - 8am to 8pm

Burton Library

Up to 2 hours - £1

Up to 3 hours - £2

Over 3 hours - £5

Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm

Burton Place

Worthington Way

Up to 2 hours - £1

Up to 3 hours - £2

Over 3 hours - £5

Monday to Sunday - 8am to 3pm

Coopers Square

Up to 2 hours - £1

Up to 3 hours - £2

Over 3 hours - £5

Monday to Sunday - 8am to 3pm







Fleet Street

Up to 2 hours - £1

Up to 3 hours - £2

Over 3 hours - £5

Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm

High Street

Up to 2 hours - £1

Up to 3 hours - £2

Over 3 hours - £5

Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm

Market Space

All bays are 80p for one hour parking only.

Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm

Meadowside Leisure Centre

Up to 2 hours - £1

Up to 3 hours - £2

Over 3 hours - £5

Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm

Burton Town Hall

Parking Permit holders only.

The 'permit only' applies 24 hours a day.