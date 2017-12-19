Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chinese takeaway in Burton has been forced to close for a month after a car ploughed into the shop front, causing £10,000 worth of damage.

Staff at The Happy Lin takeaway have been left counting the cost after the vehicle span out of control and smashed into the front wall, narrowly missing a row of houses.

The Happy Lin, in Dallow Street, Burton, located in the middle of a row of terraced homes, now faces closure for almost a month. Takeaway manager Colin Russell was sitting just feet away inside when the accident happened.

Miraculously, the driver of the Toyota Starlet which plunged into the wall was not injured and terraced homes either side of the takeaway were also unaffected.

The incident on Saturday, December 2, was deemed an accident and no one was arrested. However, the takeaway and its four employees are still awaiting building repairs before they can welcome customers back inside. They hope to be open soon after Christmas.

Manager of three years, Mr Russell said: "I thought, at first, it was a bomb because the noise was so loud. There was just debris everywhere. The impact caused extensive damage to the brickwork, windows and door. It also knocked out the electric and gas.

"I assumed that the kitchen had exploded because of how busy we were, we had been flooded with orders.

"The night this happened was about 8pm, the same night as a rare super-moon. I believe it had to be something to do with the super-moon. Something had to pop that night - it was either us or the takeaway. In this case it was the takeaway. The police, fire and ambulance services were there within minutes and did a fantastic job.

"It has probably caused between £5,000 and £10,000 worth of damage. We have not been able to open since and it is the busiest time of the year."

Staffordshire Police confirmed officers attended the scene and said a Toyota Starlet had spun into the back of a Fiesta before colliding with the wall.