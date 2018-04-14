Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Winshill man has spoken of his anger after thieves who stole thousands of pounds worth of power tools from his van cheekily left the items they did not want piled up outside his front door.

Carl Harrison, 43, is a self-employed plumber and gas engineer and was stunned to fine the hand tools, including hammers and screwdrivers, propped up against his front door.

He realised something was wrong and went outside to check his van, which was parked on the road outside his house, which had been broken into with power tools worth thousands of pounds stolen.

He has spent 10 years building his business, Harrison Heating and Plumbing, from scratch.

However, on March 14, Mr Harrison of Nelson Street, Winshill, was left devastated after £1,000 worth of power tools, which are vital for his jobs, were stolen.

(Image: Getty)

The father-of-three said: "I parked up outside my house at 8pm and I know I locked it because I had to wait for my little one to get out of the van. My wife goes to work before me in the morning and the next day she noticed that my hand tools were by the front door.

"That is when we realised that the doors of the van were open and all my power tools were gone. They were Milwaukee tools and had a value of more than £1,000.

"I reported it as soon as I realised and forensics came out to get some prints while PCSO’s knocked on a few doors.

"I couldn’t believe it. I have had the van for five years and nothing like this has ever happened to me before."

Mr Harrison, who has been doing the job on his own for nearly 10 years, said there were no signs of a break in, and that he fears the thief used a "skeleton key", to get in his van.

He said: "I have heard that thefts using skeleton keys are quite common at the moment because they are so easy to get your hands on, you can even buy them online.

"It makes me quite mad because I have worked hard and built this business up from nothing and someone just came along and helped themselves to what is mine.

"It has also impacted my insurance so I have had to pay out more just because someone took what wasn’t theirs."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police confirmed that the theft had taken place and issued the following advice to vehicle owners, telling them to be extra vigilant: