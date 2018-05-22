Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new bed store in Burton welcomed a group of children for an evening of pyjama fun in aid of charity - raising a total of £1,600.

Crazy Price Beds, on Anglesey Business Park, in Anglesey Road, held a pyjama party in aid of local charity, Carter the Brave which raises funds for a children's hospital ward.

The children were from 'Team Carter' which is made up of friends and family of those who have supported the charity since it was founded.

Carter the Brave was founded in April 2016 after four-year-old Carter Chatting was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia leading to years of treatment.

His parents decided they needed to do something to make a difference in Oncology of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

So far they have raised £103,000 which has bought a wireless communication system which spans the Oncology clinic and ward to reduce communication time between the medical staff, three IV Vein finders to make the locating of veins for cannulas easier, a mobile ear and throat device to avoid waiting times for rooms, DVD players and DVDs for clinic and 100 Amazon vouchers for the newly diagnosed.

They are currently working on the next equipment purchase pledging to continue buying the Amazon vouchers for the children who are unlucky enough to find themselves in this world of childhood cancer.

On the evening, children were able to test the bounciness of the mattresses, alongside a raffle and auction including donations from MKG, Drayton Manor and Specsavers Tamworth.

The auction star was 10-year-old Will Howland who took it upon himself to make and auction some home-made cookies raising £100.

Carter Chatting was also in attendance with his friends and had an absolute blast.

Lucy Chatting, founder of Carter The Brave, said: "Crazy Price Beds has been a huge part of this journey. The managing director Stuart Hubble has donated items at every event so far for the auction and raffles amounting to several thousand pounds worth of bids/donations.

"Stuart and his wife, Rebecca, have attended pretty much every single event organised and this one was immaculately planned by the couple and saw more than 50 people attend.

"All the children received Carter the Brave goodie jars and were able to lie out on the demo mattresses – a child's idea of bliss!

"The raffle had some fantastic prizes, not forgetting yet another two chairs donated by Stuart, and a golf day donated by MKG, tickets donated by Drayton Manor, along with a generous voucher from Specsavers Tamworth and vouchers from Morrisons and Marks and Spencer Burton stores.

"The total money raised was an incredible £1,600 and as the founder of Carter the Brave charity I just wanted to extend my heartfelt thanks to Stuart and Rebecca Hubble for organising and hosting such a great successful event."

Mr Hubble said: "Carter The Brave is a charity which is very close to our hearts and of great importance to me personally.

"We love to be a local store part of a great community so what better way than to bring a community together while raising funds for this amazing charity?"