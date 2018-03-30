The video will start in 8 Cancel

A high street dental practice is hoping to move closer to Burton town centre, new plans reveal.

Northampton-based Roderick's Dental wants to relocate its High Street dental surgery to the former Cash Generator's store, which is also in High Street.

It follows the pawnbroker's recent move to premises opposite HSBC and Barclays banks.

Roderick's Dental has now applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to change the use of premises from retail to dental.

If given the green light by the coucil's planning committee, the move would bring with it 13 full-time and two part-time jobs, which are already in place at its current location.

A decision is due to be taken by the council in the next few months.