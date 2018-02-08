The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Castle Gresley man is so desperate for a council grit bin near his home he has offered space for one to be installed in his own back garden.

Retired Tony Begin, 67, claims the conditions on Oak Road get so "dangerous" when icy that he becomes scared to leave his home.

He claims those living at the bottom of his road on a steep hill are regularly worried an accident will happen during bad weather and believes a full grit bin will help.

Mr Begin approached Castle Gresley Parish Council and asked for a bin to be installed when the weather took a turn for the worst at the end of last year.

However, his request was rejected because he was told his road was not a new one - and Derbyshire County Council no longer supplies grit bins except for major roads seen as dangerous when icy.

Mr Begin said: "It doesn't seem high profile to them, but these things are really important to the average person.

"There are 92 cars in Oak Close trying to come down that road at school times and work times.

"When the roads are icy, it's people like me who are trapped in their houses."

A spokesman for Castle Gresley Parish Council said: "Derbyshire County Council no longer supply new grit bins unless it is on a new major road deemed as dangerous. They do maintain the current numbered grit bins.

"South Derbyshire District Council recently re-sited an unused grit bin from Bass's Crescent to Pine Walk, which is a step hill and close to Oak Close, Mr Begin's address.

"Castle Gresley Parish Council do not supply new grit bins.

"A county councillor has spoken on a number of occasions with Mr Begin and explained this to him."

Castle Gresley Parish Council is due to discuss this issue at the next meeting on Thursday, February 8.