A Burton man who starved four cats in squalid conditions that led to one of them dying, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Samuel Rowarth-Powell, of Blackpool Street, has been disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years after one of his cats was found dead in a room in his house after being starved.

The 28-year-old was sentenced at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, after he was found guilty in his absence, at an earlier hearing, of four Animal Welfare Act offences.

The court heard that Rowarth-Powell contacted the RSPCA to say that he was not able to feed his cats. When RSPCA inspector Nicola Johnson visited his house she found a dead emaciated cat, Mitzu, in one of the rooms.

There were three other cats in the property, Gin, Harty and Simba, who were all underweight and suffering from fleas.

Inspector Johnson, said: "Sadly it was too late for one of the cats, who I found dead in a room with no food or water. All four of the cats had the worst case of fleas that I have seen in a long time. It was a dire picture.

"Thankfully the three cats who were removed from the house - Gin, Harty and Simba - have made a full recovery and have gone on to loving new homes.

"This is a case of horrific neglect which sadly led to the death of one of the cats, who a vet believed had gone without food for at least five days."

As well as a 10-year disqualification order, Rowarth-Powell was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £300 costs following the hearing on March 5.