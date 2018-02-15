Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A a serious house fire in Rolleston which saw a family fleeing their home was caused by an electrical fault, it has been revealed.

Crews were called to the house off Station Road at 2.10am on Monday, February 12.

The mother and father, in their 30s, who woke as a result of their smoke detector - have been praised for their quick thinking actions in getting their six children, including a five-month-old baby, out via an upstairs bedroom window. They also got out one of the family's pet dogs - an Alsatian.

Firefighters rescued the family's three English and Irish setters, which were given oxygen therapy via specially designed animal breathing masks called Smokey Paws.

Unfortunately several pet hamsters and a hedgehog died in the blaze - however, a hibernating tortoise survived despite remaining in the house.

It has now been revealed by Staffordshire fire crews that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault in the TV in the family's lounge.

Fire investigation officer Rob Horton urged members of the public to check their electrical appliances for damage and exposed wires on a regular basis to prevent similar incidents.

Mr Horton praised the family for doing "exactly the right thing" in what was a "very serious" situation, despite having to leave some of their pets in the burning building.

He said: "This was a very serious incident but thankfully the family had working smoke alarms which alerted them to the fire very quickly.

"This meant they were able to evacuate and we were called at the earliest opportunity.

"The family did exactly the right thing during this fire and got out safely and did not re-enter the property.

"We understand this must have been very difficult with the pets still in the home but the crews were able to save the dogs and give them oxygen therapy using the Smokey Paws masks.

"We are encouraging all residents to do the same in the event of a fire - get out stay out.

"The fire investigation concluded that the blaze started in the television in the lounge and was caused by an electrical fault.

"We encourage all residents to register their appliances and check them regularly for any damage or exposed wires."

Significant damage was caused to the living room area of the house along with widespread smoke damage to the house, a fire service spokesman said.

All of the family members were checked out at the scene and found to have suffered smoke inhalation.

The husband needed oxygen before the family were taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital for further checks.

Neighbours and Rolleston Parish Council alike have praised the two parents for their heroic actions during the incident, and members of the community have rallied to collect clothes, toys, hygiene products and other items for the family.