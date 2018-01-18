The video will start in 8 Cancel

A ceiling extractor fan has been blamed for causing a fire at house near Burton, which left a large hole in the roof.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation after crews were called to the detached house in Meadow View, Rolleston on Dove, at 4.49pm on Wednesday, January 17, following reports of a fire in the roof space of the house.

The investigation will now establish the exact cause of the fire, including what caused the fan to spark the blaze.

Crews from Burton and Tutbury attended the incident and had to wear breathing apparatus while they put out the blaze.

Station manager Paul Cullen said: "Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident which we believe started in the roof space of the property due to a faulty ceiling mounted extractor fan located in the bathroom below.

"The extractor fan is part of a light fitting and the fire investigation concluded that a fault in the product caused it to set fire which then spread through to the roof space.

"There is significant fire damage to the roof space with other areas of the property suffering from smoke, heat and water damage.

"Please check any electrical products carefully and always register your appliances."