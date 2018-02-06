Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One hundred years ago today, Tuesday, February 6, British women were given a voice.

For the first time, many mothers, daughters and sisters could have a say in how their country was run and thanks to them, inspirational women around the world continue to enjoy many freedoms today.

Now, The Burton Mail wants to celebrate women in Burton and South Derbyshire, who do all they can on a daily basis to champion human rights and give others a voice. To do that we are asking you to get involved with Amnesty’s global BRAVE campaign which champions and protect human rights defenders around the world.

When Emmeline Pankhurst founded the Women’s Social and Political Union in 1903, it was the beginning of a revolution. Within just a few years, suffragettes up and down the country would stop at almost nothing to get their voices heard in parliament. The struggle to win the vote was long and arduous, but in 1918 these brave women won.

The suffragettes did more than simply gain women the vote though - they helped set the stage for a century of change.

Since then, women around the world have channelled the suffragette spirit to campaign for progress. They have stood up to racism, sexism, homophobia, corruption and much more.

Last century’s suffragettes are today’s women human rights defenders. Every day they continue to harness their loud and passionate voices to empower communities, protect the vulnerable and create a fairer, more equal world.

Amnesty International campaigns to help protect women human rights defenders around the world. These brave campaigners often face surveillance, intimidation, threats, imprisonment and some even risk their lives. There is probably a brave woman human rights defender living close to your doorstep.

This is why Amnesty and the Burton Mail, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage in Britain, is calling upon readers to nominate the incredible women who are working to make a real difference in their local community today.

Because it’s not just the likes of the Pankhursts, Rosa Parks, and Chelsea Manning who deserve to be recognised. Ordinary women from all walks of life, from students to shopkeepers, office workers to OAPs, are doing extraordinary things.

They might have stood up to bullies, helped the homeless, aided refugees, campaigned for better access to healthcare. They could have challenged bad business practices, worked to protect the environment, prevented forced evictions, and much more.

Every time these women have spoken up, set up a petition, sent a letter to their MP, or proudly displayed their placard on the picket line, they have taken steps towards making life better for others - to ensure that you and I, as well future generations, enjoy a fairer, more equal world.

The amazing achievements of these often-unsung heroes deserve to be celebrated, and Amnesty wants to feature them on its Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.

The interactive map, which will launch on International Women’s day on March 8, will be a symbol of the suffragettes legacy, proudly displaying how far we have come over the past century, but also highlighting how much life-changing work is still being carried out today in every corner of the country.

So, over to you: Which 21 century suffragette deserves to be put firmly on the map?

This year marks 100 years of women’s suffrage - a century ago Britain became a fairer, more democratic place to live.

Suffragettes across the nation fought for many years to win the vote - and the women who came after them haven’t stopped fighting for change ever since.

Since 1918, women in the UK have channelled the Suffragette Spirit to campaign for progress.

They have stood up to racism, sexism, homophobia, corruption and much more.

Last century’s suffragettes are today’s women human rights defenders. Every day they harness their passionate voices to empower communities and create a fairer world.

Why is Amnesty running this project?

Every day, ordinary people from all walks of life from students to farmers, office workers to street sellers are doing extraordinary things to protect our human rights. But across the UK and around the world, human rights and the people who defend them are coming under increasing attack the scale and level of which is now at an alarming rate.

In 2016, 281 human rights defenders were killed and last year is set to be the deadliest year yet.

Since the UN Declaration of Human Rights Defenders in 1998, at least 3,500 activists have been killed an average of 180 deaths a year and the annual death toll shows no sign of diminishing. There were a number of high profile deaths of women human rights defenders last year including Heather Heyer, who was killed in August in Charlottesville while protesting against a white supremacist rally.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Decades on from the landmark document’s publication, fundamental human rights continue to be ignored and abused.

Women in particular face danger because of a so-called double-discrimination they’re attacked for both their sex and for being a campaigner.

It is time for all of us to speak up for their right and ours to defend human rights.

What was a suffragette?

Before 1918 women had almost no role in British politics, they didn’t even have the right to vote. A woman’s role was domestic encompassing little outside having children and taking care of the home. The suffragettes changed this.

The 19th century was an era of massive change. The Industrial Revolution and numerous reforms, including the abolition of slavery in 1833, saw society changed forever. Women did see some progress in 1859 the first female doctor was registered, in 1878 women could graduate from university, and in 1882 women were allowed to keep inherited property and wages. But they still couldn’t vote.

Campaigns for women’s rights, including the right to vote, started around the mid-19 century, after Mary Smith delivered the first women's suffrage petition to parliament in 1832. But it wasn’t really until 1897, when Millicent Fawcett founded the National Union of Womens Suffrage Societies, that the campaign for women’s suffrage really gained momentum.

These campaigners were known as suffragists and they believed debate, petitions and peaceful protest were the keys to success. But the suffragists failed to get results, and many campaigners decided a more militant approach was required.

In 1903 Emmeline Pankhurst, and her two daughters Christabel and Sylvia, set up the Women’s Political and Social Union in Manchester with its slogan "deeds not words".

These women became known as suffragettes and soon made headlines up and down the country. Suffragettes were a shock to Edwardian society. They interrupted political meetings, chained themselves to railings, yelled while waving banners emblazoned with "VOTES FOR WOMEN" were regularly arrested, went on hunger strike, cut phone lines and one, Emily Davidson, even threw herself under a horse to get the suffragette message heard.

But the suffragettes fight paid off. In 1918, the Representation of the People Act was passed, giving women over the age of 30, and who owned a certain amount of property, the right to vote. It would be a further 10 years until the vote was extended to all women, when the Equal Franchise Act was passed, but it was a major step in the right direction.

How to nominate

To nominate an amazing woman your local area, please visit www.amnesty.org.uk/suffragettespirit

All women must have carried out work to help others their local area within the last 10 years. All successful nominees will be contacted to give consent prior to being placed on the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain. This campaign has been funded by People’s Postcode Lottery.